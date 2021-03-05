Georgia women’s basketball battled nerves to come up with a win in its first game of the 2021 SEC Tournament against Kentucky 78-66 on Friday afternoon at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.
After losing to Kentucky eight days ago on their home court, the Bulldogs have snapped a three-game losing streak to the Wildcats.
“Last time they made it difficult for us,” said head coach Joni Taylor. “We felt like if we came out and played Georgia basketball that we could give ourselves a chance to compete in this game.”
SEC Player of the Year Rhyne Howard collected half of Kentucky’s 66 points this afternoon, but with Georgia’s defense shutting out her teammates, the Wildcats were unable to beat the Bulldogs.
“I don’t know if there is such a thing as stopping Rhyne Howard so that was never our goal,” Taylor said. “Our goal was to make her take tough shots … and lock every once else down and we did that today.”
The last time Georgia’s core four seniors made it to a SEC quarterfinal round was back in 2018 when they were freshmen. Now it is their time to shine and they started off their road to the championship confident.
All four seniors finished in double digits. For Jenna Staiti, her 20-point performance helped her reach the 1,000 point mark in her Georgia career.
“It’s just something I think I bring to the table for this team so I’m really glad I can help them in scoring,” said Staiti.
From the moment the ball tipped off, Georgia had its foot on the gas. Georgia took control of the game almost immediately, starting off the game hot with a quick 15-2 lead seven minutes into the first quarter.
However, Kentucky came close by narrowing the gap to five with a layup at the start of the second quarter. Although Georgia continued to play strong on both sides of the court. The Bulldogs went on a 7-0 run led by freshman Sarah Ashlee Barker with a 3-pointer from deep and two back-to-back layups from senior Maya Caldwell to help put them back in a comfortable position. Georgia finished up its dominate first half with a 15-point lead over Kentucky.
Coming out of the locker room, Kentucky went on a 9-1 run to get within seven points of Georgia. However the Bulldogs had an answer and went on a run of their own to regain a 16-point lead with two minutes remaining in the quarter. But once again, Kentucky powered through with the help of their outside shooting to close their deficit to nine going into the final quarter.
Georgia continued to keep Kentucky at bay for the remaining 10 minutes of the game to clinch a spot in the semifinals. The last time Georgia made it this far in the SEC Tournament was in 2018 when they fell to South Carolina 49-71.
“Tomorrow is a totally different kind of game,” Taylor said. “We’ve got to flush out the game plan for today and prepare for a totally different one tomorrow with a very quick turnaround.”
The Bulldogs will now begin their prep work to play Texas A&M in the 2021 SEC Tournament semifinals at 4 p.m on Saturday, March 6.