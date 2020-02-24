The Georgia women’s basketball team earned its third win in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, since the 2000-01 season on Sunday afternoon with a 73-56 effort. LSU gave up more points to the Bulldogs than any other SEC rival this season.
Redshirt junior Jenna Staiti had a game-high 24 points and nine rebounds, adding to her current hot streak. She has scored double-digit points in six of the Bulldog’s last seven games, and entered this contest averaging just shy of a double-double in the last four games with 19 points and nine rebounds.
Junior guard Gabby Connally notched 23 points, three rebounds and three assists. Junior Maya Caldwell was the only other Bulldog to score in double digits, and she continues a streak of her own. With 11 points, Caldwell has scored in double figures in five of Georgia’s past seven games.
“We jumped out and were able to take control of the game early,” head coach Joni Taylor said. “It was huge for us to get off to a good start and to get out in transition and score. … We are growing and maturing at the right time of the season.”
Caldwell and Staiti started the game by each making a 3-pointer. Georgia never lost the lead and ended the first quarter ahead 20-10. The Bulldogs led 34-27 at the end of the first half after shooting 13-for-27 from the field and committing only six turnovers.
Up by seven with 4:34 in the third, Connally knocked down four free throws after back-to-back technical fouls on LSU. The first came from the Tiger bench and was immediately followed by a technical on LSU’s Faustine Aifuwa. Georgia led 56-43 entering the fourth quarter and was able to hold onto win.
The Bulldogs outrebounded LSU 33-29, increasing their record to 13-4 when outrebounding their opponent. Even without junior Que Morrison, who’s sidelined with a shoulder injury, Georgia has won four of its last five games.
Now sitting at 15-12 and 6-8 in the SEC, the Bulldogs travel to Lexington, Kentucky, on Thursday for a matchup with the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats.
