The Georgia women’s basketball team defeated Oklahoma 93-80 on Sunday afternoon inside Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs’ 93 points were the most scored at home since matching that total against Arkansas during the 2018-19 season.
Senior Gabby Connally led the Bulldogs with 29 points, which is her best since scoring 37 as a freshman against Texas A&M in 2017. Georgia now holds a 5-1 record all-time against the Sooners.
“We have options and we have depth. That's what shows up, and that's a really fun style to watch to look over and see all our young ladies cheering for each other,” said head coach Joni Taylor. “I think we have really clearly defined roles, and everyone stays within their role and shows up to provide what we need from them day in and day out. If we continue to do that and stay healthy, we're going to be a fun team to watch this year."
The Sooners had the advantage in field goal percentage by shooting 50.9% and in 3-point percentage at 61.5%. They were led by the Big 12’s seventh-ranked player in scoring, Madi Williams. Georgia capitalized off of turnovers as it scored 26 points from extra possessions and 34 in the paint.
Williams began the first quarter with a 3-point jumper and Maya Caldwell answered for the Bulldogs with two offensive rebounds, a layup and a jumper, to trail the Sooners 5-4. The Bulldogs then went on a 10-0 run for 3:27 minutes of play followed by back-to-back fast-break points from senior Jenna Staiti and Connally.
Georgia extended its 29-22 lead with a layup from Que Morrison and Malury Bates. After the Sooners answered with two 3-pointers by Nevaeh Tot and Skylar Vann, the score shifted to 36-33 with five minutes left in the game.
William’s inside jumper tied the score at 37, but back-to-back threes from Connally allowed for a 6-0 run with 1:28 remaining. Williams and Gabby Gregory secured the last points from two possessions and Caldwell’s made 3-point jumper extended the Bulldogs’ lead to 48-42 as they headed into the locker room.
Oklahoma outscored Georgia 20-19 in the second quarter and by six in the third. Williams gave the Sooners their first lead of the game beyond the arc with 3:18 remaining as they shot 100 percent from the three. The Bulldogs had a three-minute stretch without a field goal but back-to-back layups by Mikayla Coombs and Sarah Ashlee Barker tied the game at 62.
Georgia outscored the Sooners 26-13 in the fourth quarter, giving the Bulldogs the advantage to secure their fourth win of the season.
Next up, Georgia will be back at Stegeman Coliseum to host Jacksonville State on Dec. 9, at 7 p.m.
