Georgia women’s basketball defeated St. Francis 82-45 to make the Bulldogs’ record 10-1 on the season. Graduate student center Jenna Staiti led the game in scoring with 16 points, shooting 7-8 from the field and 2-2 from the free-throw line.
Freshman guard Reigan Richardson finished second on the team with 13 points and led Georgia with six assists, her career high. The Bulldogs earned a new season-high with 28 total assists, compared to St. Francis’ 10 team assists.
Richardson’s performance came after she played just three minutes against NC State after suffering a concussion and missing Georgia’s game against North Florida on Dec. 8.
“I feel like I did get back into my rhythm a little bit this game,” Richardson said. “It’s kind of hard at first just because I haven’t been playing a lot. Going up and down the court is a little hard after even just sitting out for a couple of days.”
To start the game, Georgia shot a perfect 6-6 from the field, opening up a 17-6 lead. Sophomore guard Sarah Ashlee Barker hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter, and finished with a game-high three 3-pointers.
As a team, the Bulldogs tied their season-high with eight 3-pointers. Richardson made two while Chloe Chapman, Que Morrison and Alina Sendar made one each.
The Bulldogs ended the first quarter with a 22-16 lead, and started the second quarter making their first three attempts from the field to make the score 28-20 with 7:40 left in the first half.
To end the second quarter, Georgia shot 8-14 with three 3-pointers and six of the eight baskets coming off assists. Chapman led the way with two assists over the stretch while Zoesha Smith, Javyn Nicholson, Barker and Richardson finished with one.
The Bulldogs ended the first half with a 47-30 lead, and used a strong defensive third quarter to hold that lead.
In the third quarter, Georgia held St. Francis scoreless during the final 5:42 of the quarter and forced six turnovers. On offense, the Bulldogs scored 17 points compared to St. Francis’ six points with Staiti shooting 3-4 in the third quarter, two coming inside the paint.
Georgia entered the final quarter leading 64-36, which gave head coach Joni Taylor the opportunity to give younger players minutes for experience, and to rest experienced players.
“We wanted to be able to challenge our starters to get out to a good lead so we could sit Jenna (Staiti) and Que (Morrison),” Taylor said. “I think we were able to do that. Especially the third and fourth quarter, we were able to get into a better groove with some of our subbing patterns.”
Six different Bulldogs scored in the fourth quarter for a combined 18 points to close out the game. The team held St. Francis to eight points before it earned its third straight win, while the Red Flash have yet to win a game this season.
The Bulldogs will return to Athens on Tuesday against South Alabama before opening up their SEC schedule against LSU on Dec. 30 in Stegeman Coliseum.
“[The] SEC is a very good division. Every night, you’re going against the best of the best,” freshman Jillian Hollingshead said. “You have to work on the little things, do what you do best, and just seize the moment every time you get on the floor.”