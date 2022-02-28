Georgia beat Texas A&M 67-58 in its final game of the 2021-22 regular season on Sunday afternoon. The Bulldogs improved to 20-8 with the victory as well as 9-7 in conference play.
After suffering a tough road loss to Auburn, Georgia responded to close out its regular season with two wins as they prepare to begin SEC Tournament play later this week.
"I would say we are getting back to normal,” head coach Joni Taylor said. “I say that, and I'll say this, nothing was wrong. We have great team chemistry. There wasn't a problem. I just think we had some players who missed shots and they got mental about the shots they were taking and missing. We can't let missing shots affect how we play, and I think that's what happened to us for a while.”
After a back-and-forth first half, Georgia pulled away in the third quarter behind center Jenna Staiti’s 10 points in the quarter. Staiti led the Bulldogs in scoring with 17 points, adding 10 rebounds and four blocks to a strong all-around performance.
The Bulldogs held an 11-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter, and found themselves in a similar situation as they had in their loss to Auburn and their close win against Arkansas. That lead began to dwindle, and when Texas A&M cut the Georgia lead to five points the game looked headed for a tight finish.
However, the Bulldogs responded with a 8-0 run that included two tough shots from Que Morrison, extending the lead to 65-52 with 1:53 remaining in the game. Making sure Texas A&M couldn’t claw all the way back was big for a Georgia team that has struggled with finishing games recently.
“We had to take a look in the mirror at ourselves and know that this is the real deal,” Morrison said. “We have to come ready to play every game and know that no team is backing down. We instill that in each other. We came together, had our talk and went back out there. These last two games have fallen in our favor. I would say from that talk things have picked up.”
Georgia will now travel to Nashville, Tennessee, this week as the SEC Tournament begins. The Bulldogs earned the No. 6 seed in the tournament and will take on the winner of Alabama versus Auburn on Thursday night at 8 p.m.