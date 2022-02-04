No. 14 Georgia defeated Vanderbilt 71-56 on Thursday night. The Bulldogs improve to 17-4 with the victory while the Commodores fall to 12-11. Jenna Staiti led the Bulldogs in scoring with 16 points, while Que Morrison fought through a first half injury to score 15.
Vanderbilt’s press gave Georgia trouble throughout the game, contributing to the Bulldogs’ 21 turnovers on the night. Georgia head coach Joni Taylor said that playing with patience and moving the ball better were big factors in allowing the Bulldogs to pull away in the second half.
“We knew it was going to be a grind it out game that hopefully we could create some separation in the third or fourth quarter, and that’s what we did,” Taylor said. “I think our ball movement was better in the third and fourth quarter. We didn’t just stand, and we weren’t stagnant.”
Georgia senior guard Mikayla Coombs was injured in the third quarter and did not return to the game. She was on the bench during the fourth quarter with a large ice pack on her left ankle as well as a pair of crutches.
In Coombs’ absence, Malury Bates stepped up as the Bulldogs struggled to make perimeter shots, finishing 2-16 from 3-point range as a team. Bates scored 12 points off the bench on 6-8 shooting, and along with Staiti managed to score some easy points inside, taking the pressure off Georgia’s perimeter players.
Staiti said was not surprised to see Bates have a strong performance.
“I see what I see every day with Malury,” Staiti said. “Today in shoot around she was really confident and knew what was going on, so I have no doubt any night can be Mal’s night.”
In total, Georgia’s bench outscored Vanderbilt’s 31-2, underscoring the advantage that the Bulldogs’ depth provides for the team.
“Mikayla (Coombs) is someone who we rely on, but it’s nice to know that when one of them needs to be subbed out, for whatever reason, there’s somebody else waiting,” Taylor said. “It creates competitive practices, and they all know that, at any moment, it could be their moment. When we know that we have our bench coming in to continue on what our starters did, it takes a lot of pressure off of everybody.”
Georgia will return to action at Stegeman Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. against Florida. The Bulldogs defeated the Gators 73-69 earlier this month in Gainesville.