The Georgia women’s basketball team stifled the Florida Gators on Sunday, running away with an 81-55 victory. The Bulldogs kept Florida out of the game for nearly the entire contest.
The direction of the game was obvious from the jump. Georgia held Florida to just 3-17 from the field in the first quarter, and forced five Gator turnovers in the period. Georgia ended its day having forced a staggering 28 turnovers, 14 of which were steals.
Georgia had no issue consistently ripping the ball away from Florida. Even with the absence of defensive leader Audrey Warren due to injury, the Bulldogs were relentless on that side of the ball. This in turn created a lot of fast break opportunities on offense, as Georgia spent the day slicing into the paint for easy looks.
“We’re really active and we move with each other,” senior forward Javyn Nicholson said of the team’s ability to generate turnovers. “It’s about pressuring the ball, having high hands and making it hard for the offense to see, getting into those gaps and playing off of each other. We have a really good group that can just move with each other. We were able to get a lot of transition [offense] too, which was really fun.”
Nicholson was one of two Bulldogs to notch a double-double in this game, totaling 17 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. The other was junior forward Zoesha Smith, who chipped in 15 points and 13 rebounds. The Bulldogs would not be denied in the paint, consistently getting easy looks around the basket and imposing their will against the Gators. Other Bulldogs who cracked double figures were Malury Bates with 15 points and Diamond Battles with 14.
Georgia was incredibly effective on the boards, pulling in 22 offensive rebounds, alongside 23 defensive rebounds with 45 overall. This was a night-and-day contrast from the team’s matchup with LSU two games prior, in which the team only had seven offensive rebounds and surrendered 26 to the Tigers.
“[Offensive rebounding] is big.” head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson said. “When we played LSU, they were getting all the offensive rebounds and we weren’t going in there. We have people that can house rebounds. We’ve got some bigs! Zoesha can get every board, she’s so athletic. These are the things we really worked on.”
The Bulldogs’ next game will come on Thursday, Feb. 16 when they travel to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats.