Georgia women’s basketball got out in front early and never let up, defeating Vanderbilt 79-61 in Nashville, Tennessee on Feb. 5.
After falling behind 7-6 early, the Bulldogs (16-9, 5-6 SEC) scored 17 straight points and made its first 11 shots of the game. The Commodores would not get back within single digits from there.
The Bulldogs had a tremendous first quarter percentage wise. They shot a ridiculous 91.7% from the field, 50% from three and a perfect 100% from the free throw line. Their percentages became a little more reasonable, but the Bulldogs’ red hot start propelled them to a dominant win.
Fifth-year forward Brittney Smith led the way in scoring with a season-high 24 points in just 25 minutes of action.
“We didn’t even have a shootaround or come here and shoot so it was shocking,” head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson said. “It was really Brittney starting us off. She had 12 points immediately and really got us going offensively.”
Vanderbilt was led in scoring by senior guard Ciaja Harbison, who recorded 19 points and 2 assists. Despite the effort from Harbison, Vanderbilt couldn’t close the gap.
If there were any open wounds remaining from Thursday night’s overtime defeat at the hands of LSU, Georgia moved to quickly patch them. Leaving no scarring after the loss, Georgia shot 67% from the field, the highest for a Georgia team since 1988, and the sixth highest field goal percentage in program history. Georgia also shot 40% from three.
The other Bulldogs in double figures included fifth-year guard Diamond Battles and senior forward Javyn Nicholson, who scored 14 points each. Junior forward Zoesha Smith followed behind with 12 points.
“I love that Zoesha,” Abrahamson-Henderson said. “I wish that Zoe would come everyday. She’s a transition monster. She did a really good job today.”
Another bright spot for Georgia was fifth-year forward Kari Niblack being able to play a season high 15 minutes after dealing with a knee injury most of the season. The West Virginia transfer helped fill in for fellow fifth-year Audrey Warren, who was unavailable for Sunday’s game. Niblack managed to put up four points, six rebounds and a steal in her Georgia debut.
“We have just been waiting and waiting for her to feel really confident about going out there,” Abrahamson-Henderson said. “Confidence-wise for her knee I just did not feel like she was ready and now she is. She is going to help us big time, on the boards especially.”
Georgia will look to get back to .500 in SEC play and complete the season sweep of the Florida Gators on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 1:00 pm in Stegeman Coliseum.