Georgia women’s basketball defeated Mercer 67-52 Thursday night at Stegeman Coliseum in its third game of the season. The Bulldogs advanced to 3-0 with the win, while Mercer dropped to 2-2.
"Mercer is a really good team, and we knew they were going to come in and play us tough," Georgia head coach Joni Taylor said. “You're talking about a team who has won their conference championship and been to the NCAA tournament three out of the last four years, so we knew they were going to come in and defend us well. They're very familiar with us, we're very familiar with them.”
Georgia’s Jenna Staiti, Que Morrison and Javyn Nicholson each registered a team-high 13 points with Staiti adding 12 rebounds to her performance. Amoria Neal-Tysor led the Bears with a game-high 19 points on 7-for-17 shooting.
After falling behind 21-12 in the second quarter, Georgia, led by Staiti’s 11 points, put together a 19-4 run to close out the half with a 31-25 lead over the Bears. The Bulldogs led for the remainder of the contest, outscoring Mercer 37-26 in the second half.
“We got off to a slow start offensively,” Taylor said. “We weren't making shots and we were letting it affect how we were playing on the other end of the floor. So, we regrouped after the first quarter and really buckled down defensively and figured out different ways to score – getting offensive rebounds, getting out in transition and were able to get the lead going into halftime.”
Mercer jumped on Georgia early, capping off the first quarter with Shannon Titus’ buzzer-beating heave from half-court and the 14-12 lead. The Bears led by as many as nine points before Georgia took over with 7:25 remaining in the second quarter.
While Staiti sparked the Bulldogs into gear in the first half, Morrison took control in the second. The graduate guard scored 10 of her 13 points as part of a 17-7 third quarter for Georgia. However, nothing had the Stegeman crowd more on its feet than Morrison’s sequence of plays with two minutes left in the third.
Morrison stole the ball from an opponent, capitalized on the fast break with a layup and immediately forced another Mercer turnover in the back-court. Even Taylor couldn’t hold back from a celebratory chest bump with her star guard for her efforts.
“If you watch her play, how could you not just match her energy?” Taylor said. “Somebody who just puts her heart and body on the line every time she steps on the floor, and that’s how she looks in practice. So the least I could do is give her a chest bump.”
Georgia is back in action on Sunday at 2 p.m. as it welcomes Alabama State to Stegeman Coliseum.