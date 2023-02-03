The Georgia women’s basketball team lost to the undefeated LSU Tigers on Thursday night 82-77 in overtime. Georgia competed with the nation’s No. 3 team from the opening tip to the final buzzer, but ultimately ran out of gas in overtime.
Georgia established the tone immediately after the game began, hounding LSU early with tough defense and holding the Tigers to just 10 first quarter points. LSU star forward Angel Reese scored a basket within the first 30 seconds of the game, but was held scoreless after that until the middle of the second quarter.
The Bulldogs turned a major corner defensively in the wake of its shutdown performance against Mississippi State last Sunday. Players were consistently getting to their spots and forcing tough looks for the Tigers, one of the nation’s most talented and well-coached teams.
“Staying steady was kind of the theme,” head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson said. “I thought we stayed poised and stayed ready. Obviously I’m proud of them, but there were just a lot of frustrating things. They fought like crazy.”
Abrahamson-Henderson’s frustration was not unfounded, as LSU pulled in a whopping 26 offensive rebounds to Georgia’s seven and shot 45 free throws, while Georgia attempted just 24.
The Bulldogs found themselves in foul trouble early, and this hurt their ability to stay aggressive on defense late in the game. It also hurt their personnel after senior forward Javyn Nicholson and fifth-year wing Audrey Warren both fouled out in overtime.
Fifth-year guard Diamond Battles led the Bulldogs in scoring with an efficient 22 points on 8 of 13 shooting and 1-5 from three. Fifth-year forward Brittney Smith had 13 points on 6 of 9 from the floor, as Nicholson provided a boost off the bench with 12 points.
After failing to close out LSU in regulation due to a late turnover from Smith, Georgia fell behind in overtime, but had a chance to make it a one point game when sophomore guard De’Mauri Flournoy was fouled on a three-point attempt with eight seconds to play. However, she made only one free throw and Georgia’s fate was sealed. Reese got past her slow start and found a rhythm, ending her day with 23 points and 14 rebounds, 11 of which came on the offensive glass.
Despite the Bulldogs losing, the team showed incredible promise going forward, a sentiment the first year head coach echoed.
“If we can continue to play like this against the number 3 team in the country, we’ve got a shot,” Abrahamson-Henderson said. “Clearly we’re gonna be doing boxout drills until Sunday”.
The Bulldogs will look to rebound on the road when they travel to Nashville, Tennessee to face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Sunday, Feb. 5.