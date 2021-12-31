Georgia women’s basketball opened conference play with a 68-62 defeat against LSU on Thursday night. The loss brings the Bulldogs’ record to 11-2 on the season.
Georgia played the game without leading scorer and rebounder Jenna Staiti. In her absence, fellow super senior Que Morrison stepped up, delivering 26 points on her way to a double-double with 10 assists.
LSU came out hot, taking an early lead in the first quarter. Morrison quickly took things into her own hands, turning an offensive rebound into a bucket. Moments later, the senior buried her first 3-pointer of the night, giving the Bulldogs a 20-17 to close the first frame.
The Tigers flipped the script in the second quarter as they caused multiple turnovers which led to points. Georgia found itself in a hole at the half, down 41-33. Head coach Joni Taylor knew the Tigers were a competitive opponent and was not surprised by the first half battle.
“They’re really good. They’ve got a really good team,” Taylor said. “They’ve got experience, elite guards, size. We knew it was going to be a battle.”
After the half, LSU piled on the points and at one point held a 16-point lead over the Bulldogs. However, Georgia found a small rhythm, going on a 6-0 run and gaining momentum. The Bulldogs cut the deficit down to five points heading into the final frame.
Sarah Ashlee Barker hit a 3-pointer and gave Georgia its first lead of the night early in the fourth period, 56-55. After trading buckets for the final five minutes of the game, LSU pulled away, going on a 6-0 run of its own to win 68-62.
“I think number one, we didn’t do a very good job in ball screen defense,” Taylor said. “Normally, it’s our bread and butter, what we hang our hat on. I don’t think we did a very good job defending it and making them use the screen.”
Georgia travels to Florida for its next matchup and first game of 2022 on Jan. 2 at 3:00 p.m.