The Georgia women’s basketball team made history Thursday night, earning win No. 1,000 for the program with a 66-45 victory against East Carolina in Greenville, North Carolina.
The Bulldogs (3-0) are one of the two SEC schools and 16 nationwide to earn 1,000 wins. The result also marks the third-straight win on the road and the 11th time in the last 12 games that senior Jenna Staiti scored in double-double figures.
Senior guard Que Morrison led the Bulldogs with 13 points and sophomore Javyn Nicholson followed behind with 12 points, shooting 4-for-4 from the field.
“We struggled at times early, but we also all made plays when we needed to,” said head coach Joni Taylor in a postgame press conference. “When one person wasn’t on, we found a different place to go and we were able to score the ball effectively in different areas.”
The Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run in the first six minutes of play behind layups from Staiti, sophomore Jordan Issacs and a jumper from Morrison. ECU guard Lashonda Monk’s steal switched the momentum for East Carolina and allowed Sierra DaCosta to score the first bucket. Only shooting 17.6% from the field in the first period, the Pirates went into the second quarter down nine.
The Pirates matched Georgia’s success in the first quarter by outscoring the Bulldogs 10-8. After a made layup from Nicholson, ECU went on a 6-0 run until Isaacs’ inside jumper set the score at 25-16. 12 turnovers for Georgia allowed opportunities for Monk to get inside the paint and secure the last point of the half as the Bulldogs headed into the locker room up 25-18.
Georgia committed six turnovers in the first six minutes of the third quarter as ECU cut the Bulldog’s lead 35-29. Freshman Sarah Ashlee Barker made her first 3-pointer and Morrison’s back-to-back jumpers put Georgia up 46-34 going into the fourth quarter.
The Pirates’ defense slowed in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs went on a 8-0 run led by Nicholson. Georgia then cruised to the final buzzer.
Next up, the Bulldogs are back home for their first home game of the season against Oklahoma Sunday at noon. The next seven games on the Bulldogs’ schedule will be held at Stegeman Coliseum.
