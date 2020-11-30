Georgia women’s basketball defeated Georgia Tech 75-69 in overtime at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta on Sunday. The victory — revenge for last season’s 33-point loss — marks head coach Joni Taylor’s 100th win at Georgia and senior guard Gabby Connally’s 1,000th career point.
“We expected it to be a battle. We made runs, they made runs, and that is what good teams do,” said Taylor. “Georgia Tech is a very talented team, so we knew it was going to be a grind-it-out game. We composed our will in the fourth quarter and had more fresh legs than they did.”
Making the most of 25 more minutes of playing time than against Mercer last week, senior center Jenna Staiti led the Bulldogs with 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks. figures.
“This is my first time beating Tech so it meant a lot more to me than my stats,” said Staiti. “I had to do whatever I needed to do to get this win. Getting a win on the road at Tech means a lot to us.”
The Bulldogs kept up the fast-pace offense in the first quarter, shooting 50% from the floor, but went 0-for-4 in 3-point shooting. Georgia nearly made a 6-0 run in the last 2 minutes of play, but Tech’s Nerea Hermosa’s inside jumper pushed the Jackets lead to 17-18 at the end of the first.
Georgia quickly took a lead that would hold until late in the third quarter. A Connally layup with 5:40 remaining in the second quarter kickstarted a 10-0 run for the Bulldogs extended by redshirt junior guard Mikayla Coombs’ scoring on three straight possessions.
Tech’s Loyal McQueen scored three times to cut Georgia’s lead to six, and an exchange of fouls left Georgia ahead 39-32 going into the half. Georgia went into the locker room with 26 points in the paint and no 3-pointers.
The third quarter belonged to the Jackets as they shot 64.3%. Tech forward Lorela Cubaj tied the game at 39, but Staiti answered with the first 3-pointer of the game with 8:09 remaining in the third. The Jackets then went on a 14-4 run to edge past the Bulldogs 49-53 at the end of 30 minutes.
Tech then missed nine-straight field goals, and Staiti scored six quick points to make the score 60-57. With the clock winding down and Tech trailing 63-61, Cubaj knocked in a hook shot to tie the score at 63. Despite a final Georgia possession, senior guard Que Morrison couldn’t sink her game-winning 3-point attempt. The rivals went to extra frames.
Following four minutes of back and forth overtime, freshman guard Sarah Ashlee Barker’s field goal and Que Morrison’s 3-pointer sealed the Georgia victory. The game devolved to free throws as Georgia rode out the final minute to win by six.
Georgia improved to 2-0 this season and 36-7 all time against Georgia Tech. Next up, Georgia travels to Greenville, North Carolina, to take on East Carolina this Thursday at 4 p.m. EST.
