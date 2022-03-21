The Georgia women’s basketball team lost 67-44 to Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs have been eliminated from the tournament, finishing their season 21-10 overall.
Iowa State’s offensive firepower overwhelmed Georgia from the opening tip, as the Cyclones got out to an 11-0 lead over the first 4:08 of the game. Iowa State shot 4-5 from 3-point range in the first quarter, and at the end of the opening frame the Cyclones led 23-7.
The Bulldogs never found a way to close that gap, struggling on both ends of the floor throughout the game.
“They got off to a really quick start and once they get a lead it’s really really hard to get back in it,” Georgia head coach Joni Taylor said. “They don’t turn it over, they don’t foul you and they make it really tough defensively.”
Lexi Donarski’s 20 points and Emily Ryan’s 15 led the way for the Cyclones, and perimeter shooting and free throws allowed them to hold their lead throughout the game.
For Georgia, the loss was an emotional exit for graduate students Jenna Staiti and Que Morrison, who have now played their final collegiate basketball game. Staiti led the Bulldogs with 16 points, 9 rebounds and 5 blocks as she tried to get her team back into the game.
“I’m so grateful,” Staiti said in a tearful postgame press conference. “I didn’t pick Georgia first, I picked Maryland, and she [Joni Taylor] welcomed me right back home. She fixed me, I was broken when I came back to Georgia, and she fixed me. She and this program have made me a better person and I will forever be grateful for her and all my teammates.”
Staiti has been a huge part of Georgia’s team in the four years she’s spent in Athens. Over the past three seasons she has averaged 13.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.
In five years as a starter for Georgia, Morrison averaged 9.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, as well as 1.6 steals per game on the defensive end. She was a leader on both ends of the floor and gave her all for her team in every game she played.
“Jenna and Que, they’re going to be some of my best friends for life, so seeing them have to go out like this, that’s really hard,” senior Mikayla Coombs said. “To speak to what they’ve done for this program, there’s no words. They’ve done everything they could possibly do.”