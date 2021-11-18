The Georgia women’s basketball team enjoyed a successful 2020-21 season despite falling to South Carolina in the SEC Championship and Oregon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. However, the core of the basketball team under head coach Joni Taylor has a different complexion for the 2021 season, and that means finding new solutions to succeed on the court.
Replacing leaders
Last season’s first-choice starting lineup was comprised of Maya Caldwell, Gabby Connally, Que Morrison, Jenna Staiti and Jordan Isaacs, the only non-senior out of these players. Since the end of the 2020-21 season, the Indiana Fever of the WNBA drafted Caldwell and Conally has graduated. Staiti and Morrison, along with Isaacs, are the lone returners from last year’s starting squad.
Staiti and Morrison bring as many intangibles to the table as they do tangibles. They have continued their positive contributions to start the young 2021-22 campaign. In the opening game of the season against Gardner-Webb, Staiti led the team with 16 points while Morrison trailed right behind Staiti with 15. Staiti also contributed with six offensive rebounds and five defensive rebounds. In the second game of the season against Furman, Staiti was the second-highest Georgia contributor in points with 14 and registered a team-leading five blocks.
However, the coaching staff and players understand that playing without Caldwell and Conally will require the team to come up with new solutions on the court in order to be successful. That includes Taylor’s decision to transition Morrison into the point guard position, which is a new role for her.
Sophomore guard Sarah Ashlee Barker has also stepped up early in the season, earning two straight starts against Gardner-Webb and Furman. Against Furman, the sophomore led the team with 19 points.
“It’s going to be very, very hard to replace Gabby and Maya,” Taylor said. “They’re our two best shooters that are gone. They logged tons of experience. You don’t just replace that, talent doesn’t replace that. There’s a huge learning curve.”
Coming back
However, Morrison and Staiti also understand the culture, rigor and what it takes to be successful under Taylor after having already been in the program for four years. Now they are the undisputed leaders on the team and offer a shoulder to lean on for Georgia basketball’s younger players as the team enters a new era.
Staiti and Morrison, who are both graduate students now, intended to go to the WNBA after declaring for the draft earlier this year, but withdrew from the selection process to return to Athens.
“We went into last year saying that nobody was coming back, all four of them, nobody could come back, and then when the season was over both of them came to me individually and had conversations,” Taylor said. “I told them to put their name in the draft, talk to coaches, talk to agents because I wanted them to be sure.”
Taylor said Staiti and Morrison later pulled their name out of the draft, and wanted to come back to Georgia. They felt like there was more they could do in Athens after falling short last season.
“They want to continue to leave Georgia better than they found it,” Taylor said.
Having those players return for another season will surely boost Georgia’s chances of success under Taylor in her seventh season at the helm of Georgia women’s basketball.
Taylor herself will continue to play a crucial role in the program’s success, and so far she has the accolades to reflect why the UGA Athletic Association granted her a fresh contract extension earlier this year, which runs through 2027, after her originial contract ran through 2024.
Taylor boasts an all-time record of 121-65 as Georgia basketball head coach. She guided the team to a first SEC Championship appearance since 2004 and coached the 2021 USA Basketball Women’s U-19 World Cup Team, leading the team to a 7-0 record and the gold medal.
“Coach Joni always talks about leaving somewhere better than you found it,” Staiti said. “It was great when I first got here, but this is a winning culture and Georgia basketball means a lot to me because I’m from here. It means the world to me, it’s my home state, it’s everything. I want to give my everything because it’s definitely given it all to me.”