The Georgia women’s basketball team was defeated 72-38 by the nation’s No. 6 team, the Baylor Bears, in Waco, Texas, Wednesday night. Georgia fell to 6-3 on the season and lost its three-game win streak, while Baylor extended its streak of 45 consecutive home victories. The Bears move to 8-1.
Junior guards Gabby Connally and Maya Caldwell paced the Bulldogs in scoring with 11 points each. Georgia’s bench struggled to be effective as it only produced nine points on 3-19 shooting from the field.
The offense shot just 24.1% (14-58) from the field and 20.8% (5-24) from the 3-point line. Baylor shot a more efficient 44.3% overall.
Georgia head coach Joni Taylor frequently deployed her younger players in a hostile environment and praised the positives despite the lopsided score.
“There were some positive moments for our team,” Taylor said. “Some of our younger players played well. Chloe [Chapman] and Javyn [Nicholson] did a nice job, and there’s Malury Bates, who also had a pretty good game.”
Nicholson, as she as done throughout the young season, provided a spark off the bench. She scored five points and added three rebounds in 11 minutes on the floor. Chapman also appears to have found a consistent role off the bench after being eased into the program.
The game was relatively close until the Bears broke the fourth quarter open. Baylor outscored Georgia 20-4 in the final frame.
Turnovers plagued the Bulldogs yet again. The team committed 20 of them, exceeding an already rough 18.1 per-game average.
Georgia struggled with fouls in the game, which comes as somewhat of a surprise. The Bulldogs had been rather effective staying out of foul trouble, but against Baylor, there were four players with three or more fouls.
Baylor committed just 15 fouls to Georgia’s 23, leading to a plus-8 advantage in that category.
In their most successful performances, the Bulldogs played tough but clean defense. Both Taylor and redshirt junior Jenna Staiti have said defense without fouling is the key to success.
“We have to play better,” Taylor said. “This is another growing opportunity for our team.”
A trend this season has been Georgia’s ability to bounce back after a loss. The Bulldogs will be back in action Dec. 15 in Athens, taking on the Furman Paladins.
