No. 13 Georgia fell in a close one 63-55 against No. 5 Tennessee on Sunday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs fall to 15-4 with the loss while the Volunteers improve 18-1.
The game was intense and physical, coming down to the final stretch of the fourth quarter. For Georgia, there are a lot of positives to take from playing a close game against a top quality opponent.
“I thought our effort was great, and it was a fun game to be a part of,” Georgia head coach Joni Taylor said. “This was a great game to coach in and watch our players on both sides compete in. At the end of the day, you can’t give Tennessee turnovers that turn into points, and you can’t let them on the boards. We were poor in both of those areas.”
Center Jenna Staiti and guard Que Morrison were standout performers for the Bulldogs with 16 and 14 points, respectively. Though Morrison didn’t have the most efficient shooting performance, her energy and effort were on full display all game.
Jordan Horston had a standout game for the Volunteers, putting up 19 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and three steals in an outstanding performance.
The Bulldogs played strong defense for much of the first two quarters, building a 32-23 lead with 1:57 remaining in the half. The Volunteers committed 15 turnovers in the first half, due to a mixture of swarming defense from Georgia as well as some uncharacteristic sloppiness in possession.
However, Tennessee was able to put together a key 8-0 run to end the half, cutting Georgia’s lead to 32-31 at halftime.
The Tennessee defense came alive in the second half, making it very tough on Georgia to string together strong offensive possessions. Georgia was loose with the ball as well throughout the game, committing 18 turnovers in total.
The Volunteers’ size presented problems for the Bulldogs as well, as they were outrebounded 49-41 in the game. Tennessee scored 20 second chance points to Georgia’s 11, as well as 32 points in the paint to Georgia’s 22. These advantages for the Volunteers were simply too much to overcome for the Bulldogs in the second half.
Georgia cut the Tennessee lead to 57-55 with 4:10 remaining in the game, but the Bulldogs wouldn’t score for the rest of the game. The offensive sets down the stretch looked disorganized and somewhat basic, lacking the offball movement Georgia had for much of the game.
“I thought we ended the game the same way we ended the second quarter, which was turning it over and not executing on the offensive end,” Taylor said.
For Georgia, while there are positives to take from this game, a loss is still a loss, and the players will look to regroup with a strong week of practice before taking on Ole Miss next weekend.
“We’re going to take this loss, see our mistakes, and going to try to capitalize off them,” Morrison said after the game. “We’re not a team that will just get our head down, the loss right now sucks but we know how to get back after it. We’ll get back in, go through film and do what we can to better ourselves.”
The Bulldogs will face Ole Miss on Sunday, Jan. 30, with tipoff scheduled for 3 p.m.