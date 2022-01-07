The No. 15 Georgia women’s basketball team lost to No. 20 Kentucky on Thursday night in Lexington, Kentucky, falling to 12-3 on the season and 1-2 in conference play.
The Wildcats consistently held onto the lead throughout the game, leading after each quarter. In the loss, the Bulldogs gave up 18 turnovers and saw their opponent shoot 52% in field goal attempts.
“[Kentucky] is a team who thrives on scoring off our turnovers, we knew that coming in,” head coach Joni Taylor said. “Any time you let someone shoot 58% from the field in this league it's going to be a long night. We’re not locked in, that’s on me. I’ve got to get that figured out, change some things around and shake some things up.”
In the first quarter, Georgia got off to a 9-3 start, but allowed Kentucky to fight back. The Wildcats’ Jazmine Massengill shot a 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining in the quarter to take back the lead, and the Bulldogs ended the first quarter down by two, 20-18.
Heading into the second quarter, the SEC-matchup saw much of the same back-and-forth action until Georgia allowed a 7-0 run by Kentucky to go down 33-26.
The first half ended with two free throws and a jumper from Jenna Staiti to cut the deficit to 39-35, Kentucky.
The Bulldogs took the lead for the first time in the second half with only 3:16 remaining in the third quarter, as Mikayla Coombs made both of her free throw attempts to make the score 49-47. Georgia did not hold on for long, ending the third quarter down 58-57.
The Bulldogs were outscored 26-19 in the fourth quarter, locking in the loss with a final score of 84-76.
Despite the loss, Staiti put up 26 points and shot 8-of-8 from the line. Georgia’s Que Morrison also scored 14 points and made all six of her free-throw attempts. The duo led the team late in the game, scoring 14 of the team’s 19 points in the final quarter.
Georgia women’s basketball will return to action in conference play against Alabama on Jan. 9 at 3 p.m.