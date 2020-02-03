After helping build a lead and scoring six points, Georgia starting point guard Gabby Connally left the Bulldogs’ game against Mississippi State game due to injury.
Connally departed in the second quarter, and Georgia’s early lead turned quickly into a 67-53 loss to Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi.
“It obviously hurt us to lose Gabby that early in the game, but we have to play better,” head coach Joni Taylor said. “Our team played extremely hard tonight and our effort was outstanding. Now we just have to learn to take that same effort into our next game.”
The Bulldogs came into the Humphrey Coliseum not intimidated by the white-out home crowd. They hit five of their first shots, and Que Morrison nailed a 3-pointer to cap a 9-3 lead to start the game. Mississippi State rallied back, but Georgia was up 15-11 at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter was tough for Georgia. On top of Connally’s trip to the locker room, Mississippi State went on a 15-0 run. Mississippi State took control and outscored Georgia 23-10 in the quarter. Mississippi State was up 34-25 at halftime.
Georgia lost the turnover battle against Mississippi State. By halftime, Georgia had 14 to just one from Mississippi State. The second half was not as flawless for Mississippi State, as they added eight more, but Georgia finished the game with 25 turnovers.
With Connally out of the game, Morrison went on to lead the team in points. She finished one point shy of her career high with 18 points and added seven rebounds. Morrison’s effort was overshadowed by Rickea Jackson and Jessika Carter of Mississippi State. Jackson, a freshman, led all players with 24 points, and Carter earned a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Mississippi State outscored Georgia in the third 22-13 and ultimately buried Georgia too far to come back from. Mississippi State relaxed, and Georgia actually scored more points in the fourth quarter. But it was too little too late.
Georgia’s defense has been playing well despite the losses. Georgia limited Jordan Danberry, Mississippi State’s leading scorer, to just two points in 28 minutes on the floor. Georgia also added eight blocks to their defensive efforts.
Georgia’s defense will be tested again this Thursday when Missouri comes to Athens on Thursday. The Tigers are coming off a two-game losing streak.
