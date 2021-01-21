Georgia women's basketball fell to No. 4 South Carolina 62-50 on Thursday night at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.
Both Southeastern Conference teams are ranked in the AP Poll and were coming off of dominant wins. After upsetting No. 23 Tennessee and earning a 16-point victory against Ole Miss, Georgia entered Thursday ranked No. 22. No. 4 South Carolina ended their win against No. 15 Arkansas. Georgia looked to pull off another upset but struggled offensively against the Gamecocks’ forward Aliyah Boston.
Boston ended the night with her first triple-double performance in SEC play, posting 16 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 blocks. Georgia redshirt senior Jenna Staiti, who led the SEC with 37 blocks entering Thursday, couldn’t outscore the 6-foot-5 forward as she posted 15 points.
Georgia's Que Morrison also ended the night with 15 points.
“Boston is fun to watch. I don't necessarily like playing against her, but she is fun to watch,” said head coach Joni Taylor. “The way she can defend, the way she can rebound, her second shot is sometimes her best shot, she just has the complete package.”
Both teams put up seven fouls and a combined 21 rebounds to make a low-scoring first quarter. After South Carolina’s Victaria Saxton's layup, Boston put up back-to-back blocks and a defensive rebound to leave the Bulldogs scoreless for the first minute of play.
Staiti gave Georgia its first and only lead of the night early in the first, but was quickly matched by a layup from Zia Cooke. The Gamecocks ended the quarter with the 15-10 lead as Cooke secured the last four points of the quarter.
South Carolina got off to a 7-0 lead to start the second quarter. Morrison, Staiti, and Mikayla Coombs cut the lead to eight before a three-minute scoreless period. The Gamecocks had six rebounds in those three minutes and outscored the Bulldogs 15-8.
South Carolina secured 15 points off of turnovers in the first half while Georgia put up four. Cooke got off the last-second jumper as Georgia headed to the locker room down 28-18.
A 17-4 Carolina run with two minutes remaining highlighted the third quarter as the Gamecocks shot 46.7% and went 5-for-6 from the free throw line.
Georgia outscored South Carolina 22-12 in the fourth and ended the second half with 10 points resulting from rebounds, while the Bulldogs had five. The Gamecocks forced 23 turnovers and finished with 19 second-chance points.
Georgia will head back to Athens to face No. 15 Arkansas at Stegeman Coliseum.
“I think the message we send home is that everybody needs to be ready to go,” Taylor said. “We missed a lot of shots tonight, again that is attributed to South Carolina’s length and athleticism, and their ability to stay in front of us and rush some shots. But as a whole, we all are looking forward to getting back tomorrow to prepare for the next game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.