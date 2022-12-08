After a quick trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam tournament, the Georgia’s women’s basketball squad returned to Athens on Monday night for a highly anticipated game against the No. 8 North Carolina State Wolfpack. The Bulldogs fell to the Wolfpack 65-54, recording their second loss of the season.
Within the first few minutes of the contest, the Wolfpack came out of the locker room howling, forcing two turnovers only 2 minutes and 30 seconds into the game. However, the Bulldogs were able to bite back quickly, alternating possessions and dominating defensively.
The Bulldogs ended the half with 23 rebounds, while NC State only recovered the ball off the rim 11 times. As the first two quarters of play wound down, fifth year forward Brittney Smith, alongside fifth year guards Diamond Battles and Audrey Warren, exhibited an aggressive defensive trifecta.
“I thought we came out with a lot of energy in the first half, and really showed what our defense was made of, getting tips and steals, drawing charges,” Warren said.
The Bulldogs were able to control the court with poise after recovering the basketball in their own territory several times, entering the locker room with a 32-29 lead over the Wolfpack.
Offensively, the Bulldogs struggled to keep the basketball in their hands. Similar to their first loss of the season against Seton Hall, the Bulldogs grappled with turnovers and their ability to maintain crucial possessions was shaky. As the half concluded, UGA had 14 turnovers, but still managed to record its best scoring run of the game as well as its biggest lead before heading in for a quick breather.
Warren stepped up tremendously for the Bulldogs offense after Battles and Brittney Smith wrangled with their usual rhythm. Warren left Stegeman Coliseum with a season-high of 18 points, shooting 50% from the field as well as from the 3-point region.
“She’s got a really high basketball IQ,” head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson said, “She’s the kind of kid who hates to lose, so she’ll try to really step up in big games, and she obviously did that today.”
However, throughout the contest, NC State did not stray from putting points on the scoreboard from the paint. Every player on the Wolfpack’s active roster recorded points, including a breakout performance from 6-foot-3 forward Mimi Collins, a transfer out of Maryland, who scored 19 points and snagged 8 rebounds.
The Wolfpack kept the Bulldogs on their toes by pushing them off the block and securing the ball off the rim. Abrahamson-Henderson said her team needs to “do a better job of snatching the ball” as well as adjusting to not make any moves prior to gaining possession of the ball.
To do so, Abrahamson-Henderson said that she plans to implement box out drills and rebound drills into their practice scheme in order to better an already standout defensive squad. NC State averaged 84.5 points per game coming into the matchup, and the Bulldogs were able to hold the Wolfpack to just 65.
“I tell our team all the time that we can be so special,” Abrahamson-Henderson said. “But our consistency needs to be a lot better for everybody to know their roles.”