After an opening round victory over Drexel on Monday, the Georgia women’s basketball team had a quick turnaround on Wednesday and faced off against Oregon for a ticket to the Sweet Sixteen this weekend. But in a back-and-forth battle with Ducks, the Bulldogs fell just short and lost 57-50.
The Bulldogs’ second round exit came due to their inability to hit shots down the stretch and a crucial third quarter run from Oregon which pushed the momentum away from Georgia. There were chances for the No. 3 seed in the Alamo Region to claw back into the game, but decisive performances from Oregon’s Sedona Prince and Nyara Sabally gave the No. 6 seed the victory.
“[Oregon] came out and they played really well, made baskets when they needed to, hit tough shots when they needed to, got rebounds when they needed to, made plays, really did a good job stifling us on the offensive end,” head coach Joni Taylor said in a postgame virtual press conference. “At times we weren't able to consistently get into an offensive rhythm. So you know, [head coach Kelly Graves] has done an amazing job with that team and they're a tough match.”
From the start it was a difficult game with the Bulldogs and Ducks exemplifying a battle of strength versus strength. Oregon came into Wednesday averaging 72.8 points and hitting 7.4 3-pointers per game. Georgia holds its opponents to 60.6 ppg and 37.6% from the field. They force turnovers, play on the fastbreak and on hold the advantage on the glass.
With Oregon throwing a 2-3 zone at the Bulldogs, they had to look to other ways of getting the ball in the basket rather than traditional half-court offense. They scored 16 points on the fastbreak and had to work hard to move the ball quickly into the paint to score points. Thirty of Georgia’s 50 points came in the paint.
The Bulldogs’ outside shooting continued to lack against the Ducks, only shooting 1-for-8 from behind the arc in the first half and 1-for-13 overall. Senior point guard Gabby Connally, who Taylor said was “playing on one leg” due to an injury sustained prior to the start of the tournament, hit Georgia’s only 3-pointer of the game in the second quarter.
On the other hand, Oregon used its outside shooting to help build its lead or keep Georgia within reach. The Ducks went 5-for-12 on 3-pointers with Taylor Mikesell and Erin Boley each knocking down two.
After Oregon and Georgia were knotted at 27 going into halftime, the Ducks took control in the third quarter. Oregon jumped out to a four-point lead three minutes into the third quarter. The Ducks would go on to take a seven point lead heading into the fourth quarter as they slowed the pace and forced Georgia’s offense to score in the half court. The Bulldogs shot 2-for-9 from the field and turned the ball over five times.
But they didn’t go away. Georgia fought back behind Jenna Staiti’s impressive second half performance and took a one-point lead halfway through the fourth quarter. Staiti had 14 second-half points, but no one else had more than two points. The Bulldogs shot 35% from the field overall.
Oregon’s duo of Prince and Sabally executed in the post to help the Ducks take back the lead down the stretch and move onto the Sweet Sixteen. Prince, the 6-foot-7 redshirt sophomore, finished with 22 points, five rebounds and four blocks. Sabally added 15 points and nine rebounds.
Even with the loss, Taylor was proud of her players — especially the four seniors in Connally, Staiti, Maya Caldwell and Que Morrison — and the way they played throughout the season.
"I'm extremely proud of our team,” Taylor said. “What we've been able to do this year, I don't think anybody except for the 13 ladies on our team thought we were capable of it. We believed all year long. You watch us play, we play with heart. We play with toughness. I'm so proud of our seniors and how they lead us all year long, given all the challenging times that we faced. Not the way we wanted it to end, but very, very proud of our team.”