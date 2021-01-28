The Georgia women’s basketball team fell to LSU 60-52, bringing the Bulldogs’ overall record to 13-3 and 5-3 in the SEC. The Tigers’ overall record is now 7-7 and 5-3 in the SEC.
“I think if you look at key stats, it's offensive rebounds,” said Georgia head coach Joni Taylor. “When you're playing a team that wants to limit possessions, we've got to value basketball a little bit more than we did."
The Bulldogs couldn’t build on their momentum after their win against Arkansas earlier this week.
Georgia’s 34.5% field-goal rate against the Tigers was much lower than the team’s season average, which was 47.5% heading into Thursday's matchup. Overall, the Bulldogs made 19-of-55 attempts while the Tiger’s converted on 22-of-56.
The first quarter was marred by Georgia’s shooting. From the opening tip, the Tigers were all over the Bulldogs, going up 6-0 in just over two minutes.
Though Georgia scraped some points back to make it 16-11 in LSU’s favor, the Bulldogs went 3-for-15 on field goals and 1-for-7 from the 3-point line in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs were perfect from the free-throw line in the first quarter, with Maya Caldwell and Que Morrison both converting two.
The second quarter is when Georgia’s shooting performance began to improve. The Bulldogs went 7-for-13 in field goals, 1-for-2 from the 3-point arc and 1-for-3 from the free-throw line compared to LSU, which went 4-for-16, 0-for-3 and 1-for-2.
The Bulldogs drew even with the Tigers four times before finally pulling away to make it 27-25 two minutes before halftime.
LSU and Georgia remained close in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers dashed away in the last five minutes, going on a 13-5 run.
An early second quarter steal and the ensuing layup from Bulldog Mikayla Coombs brought the home fans onto their feet at Stegeman Coliseum early in the second quarter.
Georgia earned its first lead of the match (27-25) with 2:15 left to play in the second quarter. The Bulldogs pulled to a tie with the Tigers on three separate occasions before finally taking their first lead of the match with 2:15 left to play in the second quarter.
Georgia will travel to take on No. 8 Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, on Jan. 31.
“Honestly, it’s all mental,” Morrison said. “We've just gotta dial back in, come back in tomorrow and on to Texas A&M. Take this game and learn from it, that’s what we have to do, but it’s only a lesson and we can only build off of it. So, just come back in tomorrow and get to work.”
