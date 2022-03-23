Less than a full day after Texas A&M announced the hiring of former Georgia women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor, Georgia sophomore Sarah Ashlee Barker has announced that she intends to transfer.
Barker announced her decision in a statement on Twitter, citing Taylor’s departure as a key factor in her choice.
Thank you UGA! Onto the next chapter. God’s plan! pic.twitter.com/NBt76cDS5a— Sarah Ashlee Barker (@SarahAshlee10) March 23, 2022
Barker may not be the only Bulldogs to enter the transfer portal, as all of the players on the roster were recruited by Taylor and her staff.
The team is already losing two of its leaders, as graduate students Que Morrison and Jenna Staiti are moving on from their collegiate careers.
Georgia’s ability to retain its talented players will be tested after losing Taylor. Finding a new head coach with a clear vision for the program’s future will be key in limiting the loss of talent.
Barker played in all 31 games for Georgia this season, averaging 7.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. She was a key contributor for the Bulldogs on both ends of the floor, and her hustle and defensive ability added an edge to the team.
Her most memorable performance as a Bulldog came this season against No. 2 NC State. Barker scored 16 points against the Wolfpack, shooting 4-7 from 3-point range and nailing a game-tying shot as time expired in regulation. Georgia went on to win 82-80 in overtime.