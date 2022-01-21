Georgia survived a second-half scare against Mississippi State, holding on to earn a 66-63 victory. Georgia improves to 15-4 with the win as well as 4-2 in SEC play.
Georgia led 38-11 in the second quarter, and went into halftime with a healthy 44-24 lead. However, Mississippi State outscored Georgia 39-22 in the second half, at one point taking a 63-62 lead.
Guard Mikayla Coombs scored a clutch basket with 42 seconds remaining in the game to give Georgia the lead back, and point guard Que Morrison would add two free throws to make it a three-point game. Mississippi State forward Rickea Jackson missed a three-point attempt to tie the game and Georgia escaped Starkville with a victory.
On the second half collapse, Georgia head coach Joni Taylor gave credit to Mississippi State for adjusting and playing up to their usual standard after a slow start.
“Mississippi State made some adjustments; they have two great scorers in Rickea Jackson and Anastasia Hayes, as well as Myah Taylor who is a leader,” Taylor said. “They’ve got people who have experience and we knew they were going to make a run. To limit them to seven points in the first quarter was really good on our part, but it’s not typical of them.”
Redshirt senior Mikayla Coombs led Georgia with 13 points, including 10 of the team’s 22 second half points. Georgia’s bench scored 21 points while Mississippi State’s scored zero, a major advantage for the visitors. As a team, Georgia out-rebounded Mississippi State 50-28, earning a number of second-chance scoring opportunities throughout the game.
Georgia was sloppy in possession throughout the game, committing 16 turnovers to Mississippi State’s four. Mississippi State forward Rickea Jackson was outstanding in the second half, scoring 18 of her 27 points after the break.
Taylor called the second half performance “unacceptable”, and Morrison said that the team is still looking to put together a consistent four-quarter performance. Georgia has made a habit of mounting large comebacks of their own recently, and while the roles were flipped against Mississippi State the inability to play at a high level throughout an entire game is a concern for Taylor’s squad.
Georgia will return to Athens for a matchup with the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers this Sunday, Jan. 23, at 2 p.m. Tennessee is 17-1 this season and the Volunteers have won eight straight games ahead of their trip to Stegeman Coliseum.