Georgia women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced the addition of former Rutgers forward Maori Davenport on Wednesday via Twitter.
#DawgNation please help me welcome Maori Davenport to the @UGA_WBB family!! #GoDawgs 🐾 #CommitToTheG ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/gi2ln2XCfA— Joni Taylor (@CoachJoniTaylor) April 15, 2020
Davenport, an upcoming sophomore, will be forced to redshirt the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer rules. She averaged 2.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 9.9 minutes per game in her lone season at Rutgers. The best statistical game of her freshman season came on Dec. 15 against Marshall, when she scored 13 points and seven rebounds in 19 total minutes.
“We are extremely happy to add Maori to our team,” Taylor said. “When you look at her, the first thing that jumps out is her size and athleticism. … Maori is a terrific young lady, and I can’t wait to welcome her to Athens.”
The 6-foot-4 player from Troy, Alabama, averaged 13.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game as a senior at Charles Henderson High School on her way to being rated as the No. 14 overall player in the 2019 recruiting class, according to espnW.
Davenport earned all-tournament honors in the 2018 FIBA American U18 Championship in Mexico City and was a second-team USA Today All-USA Alabama honoree in high school. She also competed in the 2019 Jordan Brand Classic.
