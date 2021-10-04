Heading into the first official practices ahead of this season, Georgia women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor and graduate students Que Morrison and Jenna Staiti met with the media via a virtual press conference. They discussed areas of needed improvement, expectations for this season and leadership roles. Morrison and Staiti also discussed the internal dynamics of their decisions to return for a final season as graduate students.
Needed improvement
Heading into the season, one of the main points of improvement Taylor stressed was the need for better shooting. This is especially prevalent in the absence of Gabby Connally and Maya Caldwell, who were both seniors last season.
Connally and Caldwell were two of the top four in 3-point percentage on the team last season, leaving a void to be filled.
“That’s the big concern, is making sure that we consistently stretch the floor, shoot the ball well,” Taylor said.
Staiti averaged 14.8 points per game last season and shot 26.67% from the 3-point line. Morrison was third in the team in 3-point percentage, shooting 32.3% and averaged 30.1 points per game, which led the team.
Both Morrison and Staiti discussed where they need to be better on individual levels.
“My main focus was just trying to put the ball in the basket more. I’m such an unselfish player and I love sharing the ball,” Morrison said. “I’ve been really focusing on scoring more and looking more for offensive opportunity for myself.”
Staiti said her main focus is to become a more consistent shooter, as she was really frustrated with her 3-point shooting from last season. She is looking to improve on becoming more physical in the post.
Expectations for this season
The main consensus from both the athletes and Taylor is that the team has the main objective of reaching farther than they did last season, with the main goal being to win a championship.
“Last year, the SEC Championship really, it hurt a lot of people,” Staiti said. “It stung, but we moved on, we got to the NCAA Tournament and we wanna make a run.”
Taylor said that despite their success last season, they are a totally different team and they still have lots of work to do.
"Our job is to show up every single day and bring our best and be better today than we were yesterday,” Taylor said. “It’s about creating the right habits and bringing your best, having great energy, having great communication.”
Despite these challenges, the team is confident that they have the ability to accomplish their goals and make a championship run.
“I know my coaches and my teammates will put us in the best situations and you know prepare us the best way they can,” Staiti said.
Returning leadership
With Morrison and Staiti suiting up as graduate students this year, this gives them a wealth of experience of playing Georgia basketball. This has the potential to form them into valuable leaders for this upcoming season.
Morrison said last season prepared her heavily in terms of taking charge of a leadership role. She feels that leading at this point in her collegiate career is easier because of this.
Morrison and Staiti are looking to both lead by example this upcoming season. Morrison said she does this in a variety of ways, whether that be communicating with the younger players or putting in extra effort on a practice rep.
On the contrary, while Staiti really takes part in leading by example in the physical aspect, she is really looking to improve her communication skills as a leader.
“I’m not much of a talker but coach Joni has really been on me to speaking and talking more,” Staiti said.
With Morrison and Staiti both being graduate students, they both had the option to pursue their professional careers as basketball players and not return to Georgia. They both said they considered moving on and possibly playing in the WNBA.
But in the end, both athletes said the desire to pursue their push in one last season to try and get a championship ring. This, among other things, was a driving factor pushing the two to return this season.
“I just knew I had unfinished business,” Morrison said. “I wanted to come back and give it another shot.”