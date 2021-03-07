Georgia women’s basketball fell to South Carolina 67-62 Sunday in the 2021 SEC tournament championship. This was Georgia’s first SEC finals appearance since 2004.
“Obviously we fell short, it stings, it hurts really bad, but we’re not done playing basketball,” said head coach Joni Taylor in a virtual postgame press conference. “I think we proved to everyone this weekend what we already knew, which is that we can play with the best of the best.”
The game was a battle of the centers between South Carolina’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year Aliyah Boston and Georgia’s Jenna Staiti, but Boston came out on top.
Boston finished with 27 points 10 rebounds and four blocks compared to Staiti’s 10 points, five rebounds and three blocks.
At the start of the game, Georgia came out with a strong presence and kept up with South Carolina’s speed. A late 8-2 run in the last 1:16 of the first quarter helped Georgia start to pull away from the Gamecocks. Senior Que Morrison sealed the quarter with a buzzer three to put the Bulldogs up 23-17 heading into the second quarter.
With Staiti in foul trouble and out for the entirety of the second quarter, the Gamecocks were able to bounce back. Georgia struggled with rebounding and turnovers which gave South Carolina the opportunity to catch up and tie the game 35-35 at halftime.
In the first half, the Bulldogs outperformed the Gamecocks shooting 51.9% from the field and 75% from behind the 3-point line compared to South Carolina’s 38.7% from the field and 60% from beyond the arc. Although, for the remainder of the game, the Bulldogs fell into a shooting slump.
Coming out of the locker room, Georgia struggled from the field going 4-for-18 in the third quarter. The Gamecocks held the Bulldogs to eight points and went on a 9-0 run in the last four minutes to put them up 52-43, a deficit Georgia would not be able to recover.
However, Georgia did not go down without a fight. The Bulldogs came back from behind to make it a three-point game with 15 seconds remaining, but at that point it was too late for them to surpass the Gamecocks. The victory gives South Carolina its second consecutive conference SEC title and six in the past seven years.
While it was a tough loss for the Bulldogs on the court, the championship game made history for Black female head coaches across the country.
Taylor and South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley made history prior to tipoff, as it marked the first time in conference history that two Black head coaches faced off for a women’s basketball championship title.
“You can’t dream what you can’t see so today was a chance for people to dream something that they haven’t seen before and I am very proud to be apart of it,” Taylor said. “Proud for both programs.”
Georgia will now await its NCAA Tournament assignment, which will be revealed on Selection Monday on March 15.
“We can play with any team in the country you throw at us,” Staiti said. “Our team is tough and we will bounce back from this.”