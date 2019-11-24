The Georgia women’s basketball team lost its second game of the season to the Villanova Wildcats 63-58 on Sunday in Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia suffered from a poor shooting night while taking on one of the country’s tougher offensive teams.
Redshirt junior Jenna Staiti paced the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding with 17 and eight, respectively. Sophomore guard Kaila Hubbard had her most productive game of the season, adding 10 points and two rebounds off the bench.
The Bulldogs limited their turnover troubles but still found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard thanks to an inefficient shooting night. Georgia shot just 38% overall and made only one 3-pointer (1-of-20) on the night.
“We have got to make shots,” head coach Joni Taylor said. “I thought we had some really good looks that did not go in. I do not think we shot the ball from the free throw line as well as we have been. Little things like that in possession games and close games are going to always make the difference. We limited our turnovers, which I was really proud of.”
Georgia was uncharacteristically bad from the free throw line. The team shot 9-of-14 (64%) overall. With the final deficit being just five points, the misses proved costly.
Taylor, in contrast, alluded to the Bulldogs’ downfall being throughout the game’s entirety.
“No one possession wins or loses a game,” Taylor said. “We often want to remember the last shot or the last free throw, but you can look at a free throw we missed in the first half or a missed boxout we had in the first quarter, and that is just as important.”
Before the game, Taylor decided to change Hubbard’s position on the floor. She was moved from guard to forward and responded with her best game of the season.
Hubbard played 15 minutes off the bench and was active on both ends of the floor. She helped bring the Bulldogs out of their third quarter scoring slump with some key defensive stops.
The position change could continue, as Hubbard impressed her coach. Taylor said she thinks Hubbard has the highest basketball IQ on the team and picked up the position quickly.
“She makes a difference,” Taylor said.
Difference makers are exactly what Georgia needs as the team approaches the end of its homestand and the beginning of in-season tournament play.
The Bulldogs have been unable to replicate their season-opening 80-point offensive outburst. The closest they came was 76-point outing against a Mercer team that now sits at 1-5.
Despite the home loss to Villanova, Georgia is still seeing the early season positives with both its energy and play.
“A positive is the turnovers, definitely the execution on the offensive floor,” Hubbard said. “We stayed together. Our camaraderie is amazing right now, so even though we lost, we are still out there cheering each other on and making sure that we all listen and do what we have to do.”
The Bulldogs have one final home game against South Carolina-Upstate on Nov. 26 before hitting the road to the Daytona Beach Invitational tournament, which begins on Nov. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.