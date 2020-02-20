Georgia women’s basketball lost to No. 16 Texas A&M 64-47 at home on Thursday. Leading by one point at half, the Bulldogs were outscored 41-23 in the second half.
“We couldn’t have played any worse offensively in the first half,” Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair said. “It was ugly basketball in the first half by both teams.”
Georgia led 24-23 after a gritty first half. Jenna Staiti was slow to get up and stayed close to the basket after fighting for a rebound in the first period, but this worked out well as she was able to get an easy layup after an Aggie turnover. Texas A&M accumulated five turnovers to Georgia’s six in the opening half.
Georgia’s downfall was accelerated by turnovers in the second half. The Bulldogs added 14 more turnovers and experienced lengthy scoring droughts. At one point in the fourth quarter, Texas A&M had scored 13 unanswered points.
"We've just got to have better discipline,” Georgia head coach Joni Taylor said. “I thought some of our more experienced players weren't focused and locked in when they needed to be down the stretch and made some mental mistakes that we normally don't make. That can't happen in games like this where we have a chance to win on our home floor."
Georgia was without junior guard Que Morrison for most of the game. After just two points, Morrison hurt her shoulder and was visibly in pain entering the locker room in the second quarter. Morrison returned to the bench in a sling in the second half.
Shaniya Jones replaced Morrison and freshman Chloe Chapman served as the game manager late in the second quarter. Chapman had two points, two turnovers and only one assist by half time, but her defense proved valuable. Chapman gave the opposing point guard trouble and showed her speed on a steal and fast break layup, but she would not score another basket in the game.
N’dea Jones of Texas A&M led the Aggies with 20 rebounds, eight of which were offensive. The Aggies had 17 second-chance points of their 17 offensive rebounds and outrebounded the Bulldogs 42-31.
“When you’re shuffling around your line up at this point, mistakes are going to happen,” Taylor said. “Nobody is going to play a perfect game, but there's some things we just do in our sleep that we didn’t do correctly tonight defensively.”
