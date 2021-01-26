The Georgia women’s basketball team played Arkansas in a back-and-forth contest at Stegeman Coliseum on Monday night. Georgia’s Gabby Connally forced the issue late, scoring a pair of late fourth quarter field goals, including one with 0.9 seconds left, to give the Bulldogs the late 75-73 lead.
“We trust Gabby with the ball,” said head coach Joni Taylor. “Once we got the rebound and it came to her, it was going to be her show and we were going to live and die by that.”
Georgia’s overall and conference record is 13-2 and 5-2 respectively, while the loss drops Arkansas to 11-6 overall and 2-5 in SEC play.
The Bulldogs and the Razorbacks were neck and neck for the entire game, with small and sporadic periods of one team pulling ahead of the other.
The first quarter ended 25-25, and the second quarter ended 39-39. The third quarter saw the biggest gulf (53-58) between the two teams at the end of period before Georgia pulled away with the two-point win.
Georgia center Jenna Staiti ran the show for the Bulldogs for most of the match, but Connally walked out of Stegeman Coliseum with the game-winning shot to her name.
“I probably made that move and shot it over 100 times,” Connally said. “I just practice it, and [the game] came down to it tonight. This is the first night I actually have hit the [winning] shot in four years. That’s not very good on my part, but it’s the first one, you know? Maybe there will be more.”
Still, it was Staiti who inspired her team in the first half. When Staiti walked off the court and into the locker room clutching her elbow due to an apparent injury, her team’s performance took a hit.
Suddenly, Georgia's big presence in the middle was no longer there to make rebounds, box out opponents, receive passes in the paint and set up her teammates. After Staiti was substituted out, Arkansas went on a 12-4 run over a span of 2:52 minutes.
Staiti’s exit from the game was short-lived, having returned to action at the start of the second quarter. Opening the second quarter, the Bulldogs enjoyed a 12-4 run of their own, but Arkansas immediately responded with a 9-2 run to once again tie the game heading into the half.
In the first half, Georgia senior Maya Caldwell went 3-for-3 on field goals and 1-for-2 at the free-throw line while Connally went 5-for-10 on field goals and 2-for-6 on 3-pointers. Staiti walked into halftime with eight rebounds, equal to what the Razorbacks had as a team.
Both Connally and Staiti finished with 20 points.
Finding themselves behind Arkansas to start the last quarter, the Bulldogs’ Que Morrison made a 3-pointer to make it 59-63 with 8:14 remaining. That basket gave Georgia the push it needed for the fourth-quarter comeback.
The Razorbacks took 25 shots from the free-throw line, ultimately making 21 of them. In comparison, the Bulldogs went 11-14.
The Bulldogs next compete on Thursday when LSU comes to Athens. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum.
