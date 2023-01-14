Georgia women’s basketball continued SEC conference play Thursday, Jan. 12 in Stegeman Coliseum, falling short to the Ole Miss Rebels by just eight points. The tough loss left Georgia at 13-6 overall, with a 2-3 conference record.
Regardless of the result, fifth-year forward Brittney Smith led the Bulldogs once more. She recorded her second double-double of the season — and 10th of her career — with 18 points and 10 boards.
“I’m always going to do what I do,” Smith said. “Everyone’s going to do what they are good at. I feel like I kind of consistently score the same way every game. If they guard me differently, then I got to find a different way to score. We’re going to honestly do whatever it takes to get the win.”
With her performance, Smith clinched her sixth-straight game scoring in double digits.
The Rebels formula for success contained a defensive identity similar to Georgia’s own— pressuring the ball in the frontcourt off the immediate inbound and falling back into a full-court press.
The Bulldogs struggled to maintain their offensive strategy as a result, succumbing to costly errors and a total of 15 turnovers, permitting the Rebels 16 points off turnovers and 14 fast break points.
“We pretty much knew what they were going to do,” head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson said. “We just didn't execute the game plan. Angel Baker had 20 points. She's their go to player, and Madison Scott had 18 points. There you go. That's the game.”
The first half featured a gritty battle between the Bulldogs and Rebels, with the Rebels taking the lead off of a seven-point scoring run. Led by senior guard Angel Baker and junior forward Madison Scott, who contributed 38 to the Rebel win, Ole Miss relied on its starting five for the majority of the game.
The Bulldogs looked to close the gap in the second half. In the first three minutes of the third quarter, fifth-year guard Diamond Battles came out hungry and scored every point of a 5-2 run. The Bulldogs finished the quarter only trailing by seven points.
After Georgia reduced the Ole Miss lead to just six midway through the fourth quarter, both Baker and Scott came alive. With seven points each, they silenced Georgia’s comeback, and closed the game at 66-58.
“I feel like this loss was a learning point for us,” Smith said. “We have a lot to learn. We had a game plan. We didn’t follow it the way we should of. This should be a good learning opportunity for us to do better in the conference tournament.”
Next up, the Bulldogs will visit Knoxville, Tennessee, to take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday, Jan. 15.