On Thanksgiving Day, Georgia women's basketball came back to defeat Wisconsin 68-60 in its first match of the Paradise Jam tournament on the Virgin Islands.
The Bulldogs utilized a 26-point run in the second half to come back and ultimately win the game. In the process, they overcame a 20-point deficit, the largest comeback in team history.
Fifth-year guard Diamond Battles led the charge with a 24-point performance, one point behind her career high. With 1:43 left in the third quarter, Battles buried a three to start the 26-point run. Battles knocked down another three in the first minute of the fourth quarter to keep the momentum rolling for Georgia.
“She [Battles] did a great job,” head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson said. “They weren't allowing her to get to the basket, [so] we got some open looks for threes and she knocked them down. She’s a really complete player. She just knows how to win. And when the game's on the line, she's gonna step up and make those big shots for us.”
The Bulldogs got off to a rough start in this game. The Badgers outscored the Bulldogs 33-23 in the first half, as the Bulldogs could not get many shots to fall. The Badgers had a 20-point lead in the third quarter until Battles’ and the rest of the Bulldogs chipped away at the lead and ultimately won the game.
Battles ended up closing out the game by shooting free throws for Georgia. She was clutch, going 5-9 from three and 9-19 from the field. Battles, who transferred to Georgia to stay with Abrahamson-Henderson, who coached her at UCF, credits her coach for her success.
“She [Abrahamson-Henderson] built me for this moment,” Battles said. “Be you know, online and ready because in certain games you're gonna have to carry teams. Your teammates step up, but it was one of those games where I had to be that leader for my team. Just being locked in and having a tough mentality is what she coached me for four years to do.”
While Battles did a lot of heavy lifting, fifth-year forward Brittney Smith was also key in this game. The fellow UCF transfer had 16 points and went a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line. Smith is now only one point away from 1,000 total points in her career.
This win extends Abrahamson-Henderson’s start at UGA to six wins, including two straight wins on the road. This continues the best start in UGA women’s basketball history for a new head coach. Abrahamson-Henderson is focused less on that and more on how well the team is playing.
“I just think it's great that different people are stepping up,” Abrahamson-Henderson said. “Had a great game last game, now this game. Diamond [Battles] did a lot of scoring and Brittney [Smith] did a lot of scoring. I liked the fact that a lot of different players can step up. We got to continue to get better every single game.”