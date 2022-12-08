Georgia women’s basketball capitalized on its return home to Stegeman Coliseum, finishing with a dominant 20point victory over the Furman Paladins. Per usual, the Bulldogs used their defense to fuel their offensive momentum, with four Bulldogs reaching double digits in scoring, and fifth-year forward Brittney Smith concluding her night with 20 points, a tie of her season-high in scoring.
Shortly after the victorious finish, Head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson awarded Smith with a 1,000 points game ball. Smith received a warm standing ovation from Stegeman Coliseum, embracing her teammates and coaches at centercourt. Smith reached 1,000 career points in the Bulldog’s game versus Seton Hall, part of the Paradise Jam tournament.
“It means the world to me, and it’s amazing that I got to do it here at Georgia,” said Smith. “I give all my success to my coaches and my teammates now and my teammates in the past. I feel like all the competition that we’ve played has helped me become a better player and a better person. So, I can give it on that. But I honestly give all my success to my coaches.”
With the win, the Bulldogs now stand at 8-1 on the season, and remain undefeated at home.
In addition to leading the Bulldogs on the offensive side of the ball, Smith was integral on the boards as well, with eight rebounds on her stat line. Fifth-year guard Diamond Battles and fifth-year guard and rotating forward Audrey Warren both continued to record strong performances, finishing with 15 points and 12 points, respectively.
“I don’t pass myself the ball,” said Smith. “We all work together. We all make the extra pass. We get ball reversals. I really rely on everybody else to help me be successful.”
Senior guard Alisha Lewis made her home debut for Georgia as well, commanding the Bulldog offense at the point guard position for nearly the entirety of the game, finishing with six points and six assists.
Off the bench, the Bulldogs were again led by junior forward Zoesha Smith, who added 13 points and three rebounds.
The Bulldogs started the game with their signature full-court pressure, keeping it up until the second half. Georgia worked to force Furman errors and utilized traps at the halfcourt, startling the Paladins, who struggled to break it, allowing Georgia to score 26 points off turnovers alone.
“That's our identity to be honest, when we do a really good job,” Abrahamson-Henderson said about the press. “In the first quarter we were, it’s great. There are some players that are really good at it, and some are still learning.”
Coming out of the second half, the Paladins pushed back with a seven-point run, cutting the Bulldog lead to nine, 47-38.
However, following a Georgia timeout, the Bulldogs regrouped and quieted the Paladin’s brief momentum with a 14-0 run of their own. For the remainder, the Bulldogs slowed down the pace of the game, taking time to work through sets and find good looks.
“We need to just get out and after halftime and warm up, get our bodies moving again,” said Abrahamson-Henderson. “They go in and we go to the locker room, but we have to get out, warm up, and get going a little better. They came out on fire.”
By the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs had extended their lead comfortably, ending the game 78-58.
Next up for the Bulldogs is the 12th-ranked NC State Wolfpack, who Georgia hosts at Stegeman Coliseum on December 5th, at 8 p.m.