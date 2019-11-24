Georgia women’s basketball fell Villanova in its third ever meeting with the Wildcats after being plagued by 3-pointers, being unable to score them and struggling to defend them.
In Stegeman Coliseum on Sunday night, the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t make ends meet beyond the 3-point line as they went 1-for-20. The lone successful shot came from Caitlin Hose early in the fourth quarter. Hose took eight chances throughout the game.
Kaila Hubbard saw the struggles her teammates had with shooting throughout the game. The Lady Bulldogs knew what the Wildcats were going to bring to the court shooting-wise.
“They are a 3-point team,” she said. “We knew they were gonna do that but it was more of being there on the catch, making them make contested threes, and you know, Raven James, she knocked down some good ones at the end.”
The Wildcats told a different story in terms of scoring as they went 9-22 on 3-pointers, attributing for almost half of their total points in the win against Georgia. Four Wildcats total contributed to their success rate, with guard Mary Gedaka sinking three chances against the Bulldogs.
While Hubbard believes her team has made a lot of offensive progress in terms of shooting and accuracy, Sunday’s matchup left Georgia with a short supply of luck from outside the 3-point line.
“We have to make shots,” head coach Joni Taylor said. “We can’t trade threes for twos. When
they go 9-for-22 and we go 1-for-20, you know, that is the difference.”
With Hose’s only successful three-pointer for the team early in the final quarter, her teammates thought it could be the offensive push they needed to win the game. While Georgia and Villanova stayed tied until the last minute, the performance from behind the arc ultimately proved to be the deciding factor of Georgia’s loss.
Villanova’s Raven James hit a 3-pointer with 39 seconds to go to give the Wildcats the lead that carried them through the remainder of the game. Georgia’s leading scorer on the season, guard Gabby Connally, tried twice with seconds to go in the game but came up short.
“Every time [Hose and Connally] shoot it I think it’s going in,” said Taylor. “We have confidence in them as shooters … shooters keep shooting. But the game plan from the beginning was to play inside. So on a night when your shot’s not falling, and it's kicked out to you, throw it back in. But we have full confidence that when their feet are set for them to take those shots.”
