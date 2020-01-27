One notification struck the world of sports.
Sunday, Jan. 26 wasn’t just any other Sunday. For the Georgia women’s basketball team, it was a day filled with pain, emotion and heartache. Five-time NBA champion and 18-time NBA All-Star player Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, California. His daughter, Gianna Bryant, was also among those who passed away.
After No. 1 South Carolina defeated Georgia in Stegeman Coliseum Sunday afternoon, the post-game press conference was filled with heavy hearts and grave emotion from players and coaches. Georgia women’s basketball players Stephanie Paul and Shaniya Jones had difficulty wrapping their heads around the news.
“Honestly, you just have to look at it like life is too short,” Jones said. “Every day when we come on the court, we have to take advantage of playing the game. No one knows when it’s their time.”
Paul spoke of the impact Bryant had in all aspects of the game.
“It’s crazy. He’s done so much for the game of basketball, even women’s basketball,” Paul said. “He’s always supported WNBA and women’s college basketball. It’s just really unfortunate. He’s just done so much for the game. A lot of people look up to him, so that was very surprising to hear. It was just shocking.”
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley spoke on the awareness he raised for women’s basketball and how great of an influence it made on the sport.
“It is unfortunate that we do not get to see him coach anymore or see him impact girl’s lives,” Staley said. “We need more people like Kobe Bryant sticking up for women’s basketball. He did it at the highest level. And now, we are just prayerful.”
Georgia head coach Joni Taylor made mention of Bryant’s impact on basketball for both men and women.
“He supported all levels,” Taylor said. “He was a champion for us. Praying for his family and for everyone because this is a hard one to swallow.”
