The No. 3 seeded Georgia women’s basketball team is set to face No. 6 Oregon Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET in the Alamodome.
While they are used to battling lengthy teams, the Bulldogs haven't faced many opponents as tall as sophomore forward Sedona Prince this season.
At 6-foot-7, Prince is tied with Stefanie Kasperski as the tallest player ever to play for the Ducks. She has used every inch to her advantage — Prince averages 22 blocks and 10 steals per game.
The redshirt sophomore isn't just lighting up the defense. A recent TikTok video of hers sparked a nationwide response to the inequities in the women’s NCAA Tournament compared to the men’s NCAA Tournament.
Let me put it on Twitter too cause this needs the attention pic.twitter.com/t0DWKL2YHR— Sedona Prince (@sedonaprince_) March 19, 2021
The video exposing the women’s basketball meals and weight room made Prince a crusader for change in the NCAA, which Georgia head coach Joni Taylor is thankful for.
“Obviously her being able to do that sparked a lot of attention and she can take a lot of responsibility for why things started to change so quickly in our bubble,” Taylor said.
Close behind her is fellow 6-foot-5 Nyara Sabally. Sabally leads the Ducks in scoring with an average of 12.8 points a game and 24 blocks.
Taylor said with Oregon’s size Georgia will definitely have its hands full. Though the Bulldogs’ Jenna Staiti might not reach their height, the 6-foot-4 senior forward leads Prince and Sabally in every defensive category.
In its first-round game against South Dakota, Oregon held the Coyotes without a field goal for over 14 minutes of play midway through the first quarter and at the beginning of the second half. That marked the fewest the Ducks have allowed in a quarter this season.
Combined with Que Morrison leading Georgia in steals (53) and Mikayla Coombs following behind with 40, Wednesday’s matchup will be a low-scoring defensive battle.
One factor that will set the Bulldogs and Ducks apart: limiting turnovers.
Georgia had 13 turnovers in the first half against Drexel, forcing a strong second-half finish on the Bulldogs to come out on top.
“We had 13 turnovers in the first half yesterday and we can't start the game that way,” Taylor said. “That was part of South Dakota’s trouble yesterday as well. That is quick points for Oregon and they score so efficiently and easily. We can’t allow them to score points off of our turnovers.”
Georgia’s depth has been a crucial weapon for success this season, proving once again why the Bulldogs pose a great threat to the Ducks looking to make their fourth straight Sweet Sixteen appearance.
Without Staiti in the first half against Drexel, three players from the bench earned season-high performances to pave the way for a dominant second half. In her first start as a Bulldog, Coombs proved she can handle any size that comes in her way with eight points, two assists, and two rebounds.
“She is someone that does whatever is required to help us win games and to do what she can for her team,” Taylor said. “If that means starting, [she says], ‘OK I’ll start.’ If that means coming off the bench and being our sixth man, [she says], OK I’ll do that too.’”
Georgia’s depth will look to shake up Oregon’s tempo in their first meeting since 1996. If the Bulldogs pull it off, Wednesday will mark their first NCAA Sweet Sixteen appearance since 2013 and their 21st overall.
“We are going to have to do what we do: play Georgia defense,” Taylor said.