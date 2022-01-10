The No. 15 ranked Georgia women’s basketball team defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sunday night by a narrow 72-68 margin, moving to 13-3 on the season.
After suffering a blowout loss on the road against Kentucky, the Bulldogs bounced back with a crucial victory at home, improving to 2-2 in conference play. It was the second consecutive conference win in which Georgia came back from a deficit of at least 15 points to win.
Poor transition defense and a 3 point barrage by Alabama left Georgia trailing by 19 points at halftime, but a 21-8 third quarter run kicked off a tremendous second half comeback effort that saw head coach Joni Taylor’s squad hand the Tide their fifth loss of the season.
Taylor said Alabama’s four guard lineup gave her squad defensive troubles early and admitted that she was “probably being a little too stubborn” with her lineup selection.
“We were settling for jump shots, taking quick shots, taking shots that weren’t in our offense, so they didn’t have a rhythm to it,” Taylor continued, “We weren’t able to go rebound the ball, and I probably stuck with that too long.”
Taylor’s second half adjustments included swapping forward Jordan Isaacs for senior guard Mikayla Crooms to secure the Bulldogs’ perimeter defense, limiting Alabama to four made three pointers and forcing four crucial turnovers in the final moments of the game to secure the victory.
Point guard Que Morrison led all scorers with 21 points while freshman Tineya Hylton made her debut for Georgia. Morrison has now posted four straight double digit performances, all against conference opponents.
Star center Jenna Staiti tallied 17 points and a conference-high eight blocks. She said that it was the team’s halftime locker room talk that gave them the confidence to mount the comeback effort.
“I came in there saying, ‘We were down 20 at Tennessee.’ We’ve done this before,” said Staiti, “Our defense creates our energy. Everyone was on the same page in our locker room, and we corrected it. Our defense gave us so much energy in the second half to do what we did.
The Georgia women’s basketball team returns to action Jan. 17 on the road against the Missouri Tigers at 7 p.m.