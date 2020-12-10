The Georgia women’s basketball team defeated Jacksonville State 68-47 on Thursday to remain undefeated through five games this season.
Senior Jenna Staiti highlighted the night with 18 points and 12 rebounds, marking the 12th time in 14 games she has scored in double figures.
Sarah Ashlee Barker, who earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors on Tuesday, recorded a career-high 6 rebounds.
“A lot of people contributed in a lot of different ways,” said head coach Joni Taylor. “Jacksonville State played hard all night long, I knew they would. Once we got settled into their offensive style we were able to dictate things defensively and spark a run on things offensively.”
After two jumpers from Maya Caldwell and Jordan Isaacs to start the first, Jacksonville State had an answer for Georgia’s up-tempo offense. Yamia Johnson’s 3-pointer gave Jacksonville State its first lead of the game at 12-9, but Que Morrison matched Johnson with a 3-pointer of her own.
Two steals from Morrison allowed Malury Bates to give Georgia back the lead, 13-12. A jumper from Javyn Nicholson and another 3-pointer from Morrison gave the Bulldogs its largest lead in the first quarter at 18-14. Mikayla Coombs extended the four-point lead as she got off a last-second jumper to end the first and put the Bulldogs ahead 20-14.
After Barker’s made jumper within 7:36 of the second quarter, the Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run for 4:03 of play. A foul on the Gamecocks’ Winnie Kuimi allowed freshman Zoesha Smith to go 2-of-2 at the free-throw line, giving Georgia a 16 point lead.
Georgia went to the locker room with its largest lead of the night, 41-22. Georgia’s 28 rebounds allowed for six extra points as the Bulldogs shot 42.1% from the floor with 28 points in the paint. Senior Gabby Connally nailed three of five 3-point attempts in the third quarter..
Staiti’s jumper before the conclusion of the third quarter pushed the Bulldogs’ lead to 28 as Georgia put up its largest lead of the night, 61-33.
Jacksonville State could not keep up with the Bulldogs as they went 19-for-62 in the paint.
As a result of the cancellation of Georgia's Dec. 12 game against Radford, the Bulldogs won't play again until Dec. 17 against Georgia State at Stegeman Coliseum.
