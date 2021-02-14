The Georgia women’s basketball team added another SEC win to its record, defeating Missouri 82-64 in the Mizzou Arena. The Bulldogs are now 16-4 overall and 8-4 in conference play.
It’s the Bulldogs’ third win in a row as the Bulldogs approach the final weeks of the regular season.
After a sluggish first quarter start in which Missouri outscored 19-13, the Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 22-16 to tie the game at 35-35 heading into halftime.
“[Missouri] packed the paint, and that made it tough to get the ball inside to our bigs, and then we started making some shots,” said head coach Joni Taylor. “When that happens, it opens things up.”
Missouri led the Bulldogs for over 14 minutes between the first and second quarters and did not see the lead again until after a Jenna Staiti layup with 35 seconds left to play in the second quarter. Georgia began to pull away after a Que Morrison layup with 3:18 left in the third quarter, which gave the Bulldogs their largest lead of the game at that point at 54-45.
Georgia’s bench played a pivotal role in this matchup, providing 20 points in a game that was won by 18. Gabby Connally scored 29 points and played in 38:07 of the 40 minutes.
Both teams secured the ball off defensive rebounds evenly throughout, but offensive rebounds and second chance points are where the Bulldogs stood apart from their opponents.
Georgia secured 14 offensive rebounds to Missouri’s five and scored 17 second chance points to Missouri’s six. Staiti notched 11 rebounds while Morrison grabbed 10.
Turnovers, which were a major problem for the Bulldogs in their win against Auburn, did not haunt the Bulldogs in Missouri on Sunday.
“We had a lengthy conversation about [turnovers],” Taylor said. “Today was a different type of game, but I do think, for us, it was getting back to making the easy decision with the basketball. When we do that, when we make good decisions, we typically score or get fouled.”