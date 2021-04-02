Georgia women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor agreed to a contract extension on Friday. The new contract runs through 2027 and increases her annual salary by $100,000 next season.
Her original contract ran through 2024 and was worth $750,000 annually. Now with the extension, the annual compensation for Taylor will be $850,000 next season and $925,000 in the sixth and final year of the contract, excluding any performance bonuses.
“Under Coach Taylor’s leadership, we repositioned ourselves as a national force this year,” said athletic director Josh Brooks. “With our current and incoming talent, this is just the beginning of our sustained competitive success. As the ideal Georgia ambassador, Coach Taylor embodies all of the intangibles in providing exemplary leadership and mentorship. The women’s basketball student-athlete experience at UGA is first class because of Coach Taylor’s commitment to excellence in all that we do.”
The extension comes after a second round NCAA tournament exit in an otherwise successful season for the Bulldogs. Georgia finished 21-7 and made it to the SEC championship for the first time since 2004. The Bulldogs were a No. 3 seed heading into the tournament before falling to Oregon 57-50 on March 24.
Taylor is one of four finalists for the 2021 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year Award and was named the SEC Coach of the Year. Her team, led by four seniors, defeated five opponents ranked in the top 25 this season. After her most successful season at the helm, Taylor now has a career record of 119-65 with the Bulldogs.
“Georgia is a special place. ... Today’s announcement continues the positive momentum we built over this last season,” Taylor said. “I am surrounded by excellence — from our players to our coaches and support staff. There are so many people who give so much to this program, and I am forever grateful to them.”