The No. 22-ranked Georgia women’s basketball team defeated No. 21 Tennessee 57-55 for the second time this season on Sunday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum.
The win marks the Bulldogs first season sweep of the Volunteers since the 1984-85 campaign.
With Tennessee down by two with 3.2 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter, sophomore forward Jordan Isaacs came up with a crucial block to help end the game with the Bulldogs on top.
“Jordan doesn’t always light up the stat sheet,” said head coach Joni Taylor in a virtual postgame press conference. “But I say all the time she is our glue defensively. Jordan knows her role and her importance.”
Both teams started off slow offensively as neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers were able to find success on the attack. Georgia went 6-for-20 from the field while Tennessee went 2-for-12 in the first quarter.
“I don’t want to say we were shocked but no matter how much you try to simulate it, it takes a minute to adjust to [Tennessee’s] length,” Taylor said. “It takes a couple minutes to get adjusted to it and once we’re able to do that we got going and never looked back.”
After being down by 17 points at halftime the last time these two teams played against each other, Georgia never trailed after Jenna Staiti hit her first layup in the game with 5:15 to go in the first quarter.
However, things got close after Tennessee went on a run in the fourth quarter to close the gap to a one point deficit with 46 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
With 22 seconds left on the clock and the Bulldogs up by one, senior Gabby Connally missed her first free throw but drilled her second to put the Bulldogs up 57-55.
For the remaining seconds of the game it was a matter of capitalizing on the defensive side of the ball for the Bulldogs.
After two jump balls, a block by Isaacs and a defensive rebound by Mikayla Coombs, the Bulldogs were able to come out of the game victorious.
Connally finished the game with 24 points and hit five of Georgia’s six 3-pointers this afternoon. Even though Connally led the team in points, she still was not impressed with her performance overall.
“I may have had a lot of points today but it wasn’t very efficient,” Connally said. “All of the credit goes to the coaches, they have so much confidence in me. Even though I did shoot 9-for-21 not one time did they say don’t shoot it.”
Next up, the Bulldogs will host No. 17 Kentucky on Thursday Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.