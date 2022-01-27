Janiah Barker, who signed with Georgia in November, was named a McDonald’s All-American on Tuesday.
Barker, a consensus top-3 prospect nationally, is the third McDonald’s All-American that Georgia has signed in the last two years, she will be joining future teammates and fellow McDonald’s All-American freshman, Jillian Hollingshead and Reigan Richardson.
According to ESPN, she is considered the No. 1 forward and the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2022 class. The Florida native has guided her high school, Montverde Academy, to a record of 14-3 this season.
Prior to her signing with Georgia, she became a star for USA Basketball, she played for the U16 National Team and led the team to have an undefeated record and gold medal. She was also a member of the 2021 USA Basketball 3x3 U18 World Cup gold medal team and was a part of trials for the 2018 U17 World Cup team.
So far in her senior year of high school, she has played in 13 games and averages 17.9 points per game and 9.1 rebounds per game. She has 233 points so far this season with 118 total rebounds and a field goal percentage of 50.
Barker will be a great addition to Georgia’s already loaded roster. The Bulldogs, who have a record of 15-4 overall, have a diverse line up, a good mixture of freshmen to graduates. However, Barker will be a great addition to the team come next basketball season.