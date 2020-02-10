A sloppy offensive game forced Georgia to find new ways to win in 49-43 victory over the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, Florida. Jenna Staiti led the way for the Bulldogs, scoring 19 points and pulling down a career-high 15 rebounds in Exactech Arena.
Head coach Joni Taylor was proud of her team as they muscled their way to a bounce-back away win over conference rivals Florida. Having lost four straight games entering Sunday, the Bulldogs were desperate for a win.
Georgia and Florida both struggled to get going offensively, as they both shot 29.5% from the field throughout the game. Taylor's team seemed to want it more in the second half, and effort was the key to victory.
“I told them at half that obviously we did not have our best offensive performance and were settling for too many bad shots,” Taylor said. “Credit our team for coming out in the third quarter and really locking in offensively. Jenna [Staiti] just carried us most of the night, and Que [Morrison] played her heart out. It’s not easy to win on the road, so I am just proud of our team today.”
The game started quickly as Staiti scored six of Georgia’s first eight points. The Gators were able to counter and took a 10-8 lead into the second frame.
The Bulldogs were unable to find the basket for the first eight minutes of the second quarter, allowing Florida to take an 18-11 lead over that stretch. Georgia was able to stay in the game thanks to Staiti and Morrison as they scored 13 of Georgia’s 15 first half points.
Taylor’s halftime message seemed to work wonders as the Bulldogs looked like a different team in the second half. The starters helped to bring Georgia within striking distance midway through the third, and a Maya Caldwell bucket in the final seconds gave the Bulldogs a 32-31 lead heading into the fourth.
Georgia scored the first six points of the final period and forced an early Gator timeout. Although the Gators did not score for the first five minutes of the quarter, they found themselves down by two points toward the end. Staiti scored the dagger, which helped Georgia put the Gators away 49-43.
The starters carried the load as Georgia did not score any bench points the entire game. Georgia was not the only team that struggled offensively, as Florida shot a mere 6.7% from three.
The defensive win pushed the Bulldogs to 4-7 in conference play and 13-11 overall.
Taylor understands the strength of the SEC but also knows her team is up to the task. Georgia will work to improve offensively before facing Alabama at home on Feb. 16.
