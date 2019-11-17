Georgia women’s basketball fell to Georgia Tech 73-40 on Sunday afternoon in Stegeman Coliseum for its first loss of the 2019-20 season. The loss is Georgia’s first ever to Georgia Tech at home.
The Lady Bulldogs took an early lead on the Yellow Jackets until late in the first quarter when Georgia Tech scored seven points in the last two minutes. Jasmine Carson helped lead the Yellow Jackets to a 29-26 advantage going into halftime with 10 points in the first half.
From the start of the third period, Georgia trailed in points and lead in turnovers. The final score marked the largest point deficit of the game with 33 points.
The Lady Bulldogs couldn’t keep the lead after the eighth minute. After scouting and watching the Yellow Jackets’ last few games, they were not expecting the plays they saw on Sunday.
“They threw some different stuff at us, the way we scouted wasn’t what happened,” junior guard Gabby Connally said. “We expected them to do one thing and they did something else and we just never adjusted so we have to be better at that.”
Connally continued to lead the team in points per game this season, sinking 11 points total in the loss.
Similar to their last game against North Carolina A&T, the Lady Bulldogs ran up a high turnover counter with 13 alone in the first half, accumulating 19 by the final buzzer.
“When you turn over 19 times … it’s going to be a long day,” head coach Joni Taylor said. “Even in the first quarter when we came out and got the lead we had eight turnovers in the first quarter, it’s just too many.”
The women’s basketball squad will take on another in-state opponent, Mercer, on Thursday night at home. The attitude going into the remainder of the season after a big loss is up to the players, Taylor said.
“This is one game,” she said. “Is it disappointing? Absolutely, it is absolutely disappointing. We have too much of our season left to be talking about what this does for us, unless we choose not to respond to it.”
