The Georgia women’s basketball team stole a win in Gainesville on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Florida Gators 82-77. After struggling early in the game, Georgia caught fire in the 4th quarter to get the win.
Fifth-year forward Brittney Smith led the Bulldogs in scoring. Smith ended her day with 22 points on 7 of 14 shooting from the field and 8 of 10 from the free throw line. Smith was a force in the paint for the Bulldogs from the opening tip, and displayed tremendous touch around the rim as she consistently backed down Florida defenders and created high percentage looks inside.
Georgia enjoyed a strong showing off the bench from junior forward Javyn Nicholson, who totaled a 16 point, 12 rebound double-double on 7 of 13 shooting. Nicholson knocked down a bevy of mid-range jumpers and was a big part of why the Bulldogs were so successful in the rebounding battle.
“We just let her [Nicholson] go to work,” said coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson. “They weren’t doubling us or sagging in on us, they were really just playing man-to-man so I just said ‘go to work’ and she started focusing and finishing shots”.
The Bulldogs had a rough end to the first half, going the final 5 minutes of the period without a field goal. The Gators opened the second half with an 8-0 run to go up by 13 points.
Senior Florida guard KK Deans torched the Bulldogs from deep, scoring 21 points on 5 of 9 from three. Her performance was punctuated by a ridiculous fadeaway and-one 3-pointer that ended the third quarter.
The Bulldogs completely flipped the script in the fourth quarter. Entering the period trailing by nine, the Bulldogs’ offense played out of their minds in the final frame.
After shooting just 1 of 11 for three in the first three quarters, the Bulldogs hit all three of their 3-point attempts in the fourth quarter and shot 10 of 14 from the field in total. The team’s 54 second half points were a season-high.
Fifth-year senior guard Diamond Battles, who had zero points in the first half, came alive in the fourth quarter with 11 points. She ended her day with 15 points and a team-leading six assists.
Georgia went up by 10 with 1:19 left in the game, but a quick Florida rally and some missed Georgia free throws gave Florida the ball down three points. With three seconds left, Georgia forward Audrey Warren’s steal and two subsequent free throws sealed the game.
“Audrey Warren is one of our go-to players,” said Abrahamson-Henderson, “She took a bunch of charges again today, and she just does so many little things for us that don’t come up on the stat sheet. To me, she’s one of the best players in this league.”
The Bulldogs will return to Athens on Thursday night, where they will host the Ole Miss Rebels.