The Georgia women’s basketball team will begin its season on Wednesday, Nov. 25. After three away non-conference games, the Bulldogs will play six home non-conference matchups followed by a 16-game SEC Conference slate, head coach Joni Taylor announced Friday.
“We are thrilled to finally announce our full schedule for the upcoming season,” Taylor said. “We know there will be challenges ahead during this pandemic, but our players, our staff and everyone associated with our program have been resilient during this time. It gives us a little sense of normalcy to finally be able to announce a schedule, and I know all of us are excited to get started.”
The team will first take on Mercer in Macon, Georgia, and will stay on the road to play at Georgia Tech on Sunday, Nov. 29 and at East Carolina on Thursday Dec. 3.
The Bulldogs will spend the remainder of December in Athens with seven-straight games at Stegeman Coliseum. After six non-conference games against Oklahoma (Dec. 6), Jacksonville State (Dec. 9), Radford (Dec.12), Georgia State (Dec. 17), Furman (Dec. 20), and Appalachian State (Dec.22), Georgia will start its SEC schedule on Dec. 31 against Mississippi State.
The conference matchups consist of eight home and eight away contests. Georgia will play two games against Florida, Auburn and Tennessee, while playing all other SEC teams once. There will also be two bye weeks on Thursday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Feb. 7.
Georgia will play with its top four scorers off last year’s team in Jenna Staiti, Gabby Connally, Maya Caldwell and Que Morrison. The Bulldogs welcome back nearly 90 percent of their scoring and rebounding in addition to two new freshmen poised to make an impact — Sarah Ashlee Barker and Zoesha Smith.
At home games, Georgia will allow approximately 20% capacity with ticket opportunities in blocks of two or four seats. Fans will be required to wear masks at all times in Stegeman Coliseum.
All tickets will be mobile-only this season, and season tickets will cost $40 per seat. Season ticket applications should be completed by Nov. 18 in order to get priority seating.
