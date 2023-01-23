An old face came back to bite the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday as they lost 75-73 to Texas A&M in College Station. Freshman Aggie forward Janiah Barker, who was previously committed to Georgia in high school before flipping to A&M, scored 24 points on 10 of 11 shooting from the floor, torching the Bulldogs.
Barker, who had been out since November, gave Georgia fits all day long. She put up eight points in the first quarter and never let up. Barker hit a stream of jump shots and almost single handedly kept the Texas A&M offense afloat at times.
“She’s maybe the best freshman in the country,” said head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson. “Obviously we didn’t know she was going to play, but she was playing through her injury and went 10 of 11 from the field. That’s the game right there. She made the difference.”
The Bulldogs are second in the SEC in forced turnovers, and harrassed Texas A&M throughout the game, to the tune of 19 turnovers, 11 of which came in the first half. This ensured that, despite the Aggies shooting 58% from the field as a team, they weren’t able to put the Bulldogs away until the final buzzer.
Georgia also had its share of struggles offensively, shooting just three of 12 from three and struggling to find open looks down the stretch. Senior forward Brittany Smith had a tough game, scoring just five points on one of nine shooting. The off-day from Smith broke her streak of seven straight games with double-digit points.
The Bulldogs went six minutes without a field goal in the fourth quarter, before a jumper from senior guard Diamond Battles, who led the team in scoring with 14 points, broke the drought. Georgia clawed its way back from a nine-point deficit with four and a half minutes to play, and an Audrey Warren jumper tied the game up at 67 with two minutes.
The two teams went back-and-forth in the final minutes, but a sloppy possession with under a minute to go stopped a lot of momentum for Georgia. Georgia was unable to find anywhere to go with the ball. This caused Abrahamson-Henderson to run onto the court to call a timeout with three seconds left on the shot clock. After this debacle, the shot clock ran out on Diamond Battles and Georgia turned the ball over.
A deep three pointer from Alisha Lewis cut the lead to one point and gave Georgia one more chance. After A&M went one of two from the free throw line, Georgia was forced to go the length of the court with six seconds left and no timeouts. Lewis’ second desperation heave, a tough three pointer, was off the mark and the game concluded.
The Bulldogs will return to Athens on Thursday night to take on the Missouri Tigers.