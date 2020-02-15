After a week of productivity and rest, the break is over and the Georgia women’s basketball team is ready to return to Stegeman on Sunday afternoon to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Bulldogs are coming off a win over Florida on Feb. 9, a game that consisted of defensive and offensive struggles. The break was much needed and gave Georgia some time to relax after constantly being on the road.
“You always want to keep playing especially when you feel like you’re playing well.” head coach Joni Taylor said. “I do think our break came at a really good time. We’ve had players log really long minutes over the last two weeks so it was good for them to be able to recover.”
Georgia has won three of the last four meetings against Alabama, but fell short in last year’s matchup, losing 58-53 at Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia hasn’t won at home since Jan. 19 against Auburn, and Alabama’s depth and balanced scoring attack will provide a tough task. There are plenty of things the Bulldogs have to do to come out and end that losing streak.
“We have to continue to rebound well. We’ve out-rebounded our opponent the last four games.” Taylor said. “We got to take care of the basketball and then I think we have to be able to score in transition. They’re going to zone us so we gotta make some shots.”
A lot of that scoring is going to be coming from redshirt junior Jenna Staiti who has been solid the past few games and has been a difference maker on both ends of the floor. In the win against Florida, she tallied up 19 points and a career-high of 15 rebounds. The game prior against Missouri on Feb. 6, she had a career high of 24 points and shot 58% from the field.
In the midst of all she’s done, she still feels like she needs to do more and hasn’t been satisfied with the way she’s been playing and how the past six games have turned out.
“I haven’t been happy with the way I’ve been playing in the first half of the SEC season. I thought I could be doing a lot more for the team.” Staiti said.
Taylor sees the losing getting the best of her, but her resilience and the positivity she shows in practice and on the court has played a big role.
“Everytime I talk to [Staiti] she feels like she needs to do more,” Taylor said. “She’s tired of losing. She’s remained positive and has beared down and put us on her back for a few games in a row. For the last three games she’s really stepped up defensively and offensively and done some good things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.