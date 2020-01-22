The Georgia women’s basketball team is gearing up for its away game against Arkansas on Thursday, and that means a game that involves a lot of running and rotating the bench in and out.
“What Arkansas does best is run,” head coach Joni Taylor said. “Because our bench players were able to come out that gave us some confidence. This is not a game where our players will play for long amounts of time.”
In terms of the turnaround from the last game, Georgia has gained confidence going into Thursday. The Bulldogs took down Auburn on Sunday by a score of 61-50, breaking a three-game skid. Taylor noted that seeing the players come in off the bench and score was the motivation the team needed going into this week.
“[The bench players] set the tempo for the game and we were able to feed off their energy,” Taylor said.
Junior Que Morrison had a strong game against Auburn, finishing with six points, eight rebounds and six assists. The ability to get her teammates involved is what is driving her towards the next game. When asked about the players coming off the bench for playing time Morrison said that they played strong, and assisted her, which mean points, which is always positive.
She said that for the Arkansas game, every possession is going to be a crucial possession. She said the most important things putting points on the board and not giving the Razorbacks second chance opportunities.
Arkansas averages 86.9 points per game, which is third in the country. Morrison said that the Bulldogs are ready and have their game plan ready to go.
“I look forward to this game because at the end of the day we get to see which speed wins the game. It is a lot of running though,” Morrison said.
The Bulldogs know that running will be apart of the winning equation. Alongside a tough rebounding battle, Georgia is preparing for a “track meet.”
“We’ve watched their games and they know how to run and they like to run, luckily we like to run too,” guard Maya Caldwell said.
The team plans on remaining focused in the lead-up to Thursday, but they’re used to that this time of year.
“It’s the SEC, we’re going to prepare the same way for every game,” Taylor said.
